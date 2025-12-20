Tafari Waldron, Alexia John land wins at NAAA Cross-Country Champs

Tafari Waldron - File photo by Faith Ayoung

Former Carifta champion Tafari Waldron and Alexia John were both in winners' row when the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) Cross Country Championships were held at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on December 13 as they clinched the respective men's and women's open events.

In the men's four-lap 8K event, Waldron put his endurance to the test to top the field in 28 minutes and 18 seconds (28:18), with the UTT Patriots athlete beating Defence Force's Christopher Mitchell (28:40) into second spot. Third place went to MAP's Donnell Francis in 31:09, with Ajani Titus-Baynes (32:54) placing fourth.

In the women's three-lap 6K race, the 25-year-old John was truly in a class of her own, with the Pace and Performance Factory runner out-pacing the field by four minutes to claim top honours as she beat the experienced April Francis of Abilene Wildcats and Wolf Pack's Dana Taylor into second and third respectively.

In the women's Under-20 6K event, national youth athlete Aniqah Bailey showed her class to separate herself from the field with a brisk 16:25 clocking. The Pace and Performance Factory athlete finished almost three minutes ahead of the next competitor, with Memphis Pioneers' Kiesha Adams finishing second in 19:14. Another Pace and Performance competitor in Ayoola Alfred was third in 19:44.

Fresh from his winning performance at last month's Secondary Schools Track and Field's National 5K race, Darius Harding again pulled out all the stops as he topped the men's Under-20 6K race at the Cross Country meet in 13:18. The Concorde athlete was pushed by Pace and Performance's Omare Thompson who placed second in 13:44. Finishing third in the men's 6K category was Cougars' Isaiah Alder (14:18).

In the girls' Under-17 4K race, another national youth standout in Shian Lewis shone brightly, with the Pace and Performance runner leading a one-two for her club by clocking a time of 17:02. Placing second was Gianna Pichery (18:54), who just edged QRC Athletics' La Queen Welch (18:57) into third. Meanwhile, in the boys' Under-17 4K, RJRT's Jeremy Samaroo (14:31) dug deep to get the better of Brion Scott, an Under-17 800-metre gold medallist from this year's Carifta Games. Scott couldn't quite match Samaroo in this 4K battle, though, with the Pace and Performance athlete clocking 14:48 to edge his club-mate Jamal Bailey (14:59) into third.

Also in winners' row were Secmyah Andrews (girls' Under-11 2K), Myles Edwards (boys' Under-11 2K), Nyla Kerr (girls' Under-15 2K) and Ashton Torres who led a one-two finish ahead of his Redline International teammate Raymond Lewis in the boys' Under-15 2K division.

Among the winners in the masters class were Anselm LeBourne (men's 60-plus 6K), Guswil George (men's 40-plus 6K) and Susannah Joefield (women's 60-plus 6K).