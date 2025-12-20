School Rugby Union, GEB bring Christmas cheer to Success Laventille

From L-R: Tariq Osborne, Success Laventille rugby coach Joseph Quashie, TT Schools' Rugby Union president Patrice Des Vignes, Success Laventille acting principal Stacey Lezama, Ky-mani Charles and TT Schools' Rugby Union vice-president Emmanuel Joseph at a hamper distribution drive at Success Laventille Secondary School on December 17.

On December 17, the executive of the TT Schools' Rugby Union and officers of the TT Police Service's Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) came together to spread Christmas cheer when they distributed hampers to Success Laventille Secondary School.

Patrice Des Vignes, the president of the Schools' Rugby Union, was on hand to distribute the hampers to Success Laventille acting principal Stacey Lezama. Also attending the proceedings were Success Laventille rugby coach Joseph Quashie and the Schools' Rugby Union vice-president Emmanuel Joseph, both of whom are police officers. Success Laventille rugby players Ky-mani Charles and Tariq Osborne assisted with the distribution of the hampers, an initiative which is hoped to spread the true spirit of Christmas through the Success Village community.

"Through the generous contribution and distribution of Christmas hampers, the initiative delivered more than food items; it offered hope, joy and reassurance to families in need," a release said.

"Working side by side, young athletes and members of the protective services demonstrated that sport is not only about competition, but about character building, unity, discipline and service."

Now in its third year, the release said "the initiative continues to show how sport can be a powerful tool for social development and positive community upliftment."

The release extended thanks to the Police commissioner Allister Guevarro and the TTPS executive for enabling officers to participate in the meaningful venture at Success Laventille.

"Their support and participation played a vital role in the success of the initiative, helped strengthen community bonds between the police service which spreads festive cheer, reminding us that when sports, service and community come together, the impact is lasting, especially during the season of giving."