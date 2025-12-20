Paralympic Committee president Sudhir Ramessar dies

TT Paralympic Committee president Sudhir Ramessar. (FILE PHOTO) -

Long-serving TT Paralympic Committee (TTPC) president Sudhir Ramessar has died. A TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) official confirmed that Ramessar passed away on December 19, with the organisation among those to send condolences and speak to Ramessar's legacy.

Ramessar was passionate about sport, but more so he was passionate about the plight of differently-abled people in the sporting sphere or in everyday life. Apart from his role with the TTPC which saw him lobbying on behalf of para-athletes, Ramessar had also served as the director of the Consortium of Disability Organisations.

Via a social media post, the TTOC said it "extends its deepest condolences on the passing of the president of the TTPC. We honour his unwavering dedication, leadership and lifelong service to para-sport and athlete advocacy in Trinidad and Tobago.

"His contribution to sport, inclusion and the Paralympic movement has left an indelible mark that will continue to inspire generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones and the entire Paralympic community during this difficult time. Rest in peace Sudhir."

The Trinidad Rifle Association hailed Ramessar as a remarkable servant.

"Mr Ramessar was a visionary leader, a tireless advocate and a true champion for persons with disabilities in sport," the Trinidad Rifle Association said in a Facebook post.

"His unwavering commitment to the development of the Paralympic movement in TT profoundly transformed the sporting landscape, creating opportunities, dignity and hope for countless athletes."

The Trinidad Rifle Association said Ramessar's integrity, leadership and passion for service will live on.

"The sporting fraternity has lost a remarkable servant and a genuine humanitarian. We join the Paralympic Committee in mourning his passing and celebrating a life dedicated to inclusion, excellence and national pride."