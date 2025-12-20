Orange mixed-berry chantilly cake

Mixed berry chantilly cake - Photo courtesy Unicakery

NAOMI ANDERSON

Mixed berry chantilly cake is one of my all-time favourite desserts. It brings together a soft, airy citrus chiffon sponge, a light mascarpone chantilly cream and a vibrant mixed berry compote with just the right balance of tartness and warmth. While this cake has a few components, each one is simple to prepare, and when assembled, they create a cake that feels elegant without being heavy or overly sweet. This is the kind of cake that looks impressive but tastes comforting, and it never lasts long once sliced.

Orange chiffon sponge

Ingredients

3 large eggs, separated

½ cup white sugar, divided (85 g)

3 tbsp vegetable oil (40 ml)

4 tbsp fresh orange juice (60 ml)

1 tbsp orange zest

⅔ cup cake flour (75 g)

1 tsp baking powder

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 170°C/340°F. Line the bottom of an 8-inch round cake pan with parchment. Do not grease the sides.

In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks with one-third of the sugar until pale. Add the oil, orange juice, and zest and mix until smooth.

Sift in the cake flour and baking powder and whisk gently until fully combined.

In a separate bowl, whip the egg whites until foamy. Gradually add the remaining sugar and whip to soft, glossy peaks.

Gently fold the egg whites into the batter in two additions, being careful not to deflate the mixture.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 30–35 minutes, until the top springs back lightly when touched.

Cool the cake upside down, then remove from the pan once fully cooled.

Mascarpone chantilly cream

Ingredients

1 cup cold heavy cream (240 ml)

½ cup mascarpone cheese (115 g)

⅓ cup powdered sugar (40 g)

1 tsp vanilla extract (add orange extract for some enhanced flavour)

Instructions

In a chilled bowl, whip the heavy cream until slightly thickened.

Add the mascarpone, powdered sugar and vanilla.

Continue whipping until smooth and softly structured. Do not overwhip.

Mixed berry compote

Ingredients

2 cups mixed berries, fresh or frozen (300 g)

¼ cup sugar (50 g)

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp cinnamon

1 dash of aromatic bitters

1 tsp cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water

Instructions

Combine berries, sugar, lemon juice, and cinnamon in a saucepan.

Cook over medium heat until the berries release their juices.

Stir in the cornstarch slurry and cook until slightly thickened.

Remove from heat and add a dash of aromatic bitters.

Let cool completely before assembling the cake.

Assembly

Slice the cooled sponge horizontally. Spread a layer of chantilly cream, followed by berry compote. Repeat with remaining layers. Finish the cake with cream on top and a spoonful of berries for a simple, elegant finish.

Chef’s note

This sponge relies on whipped egg whites for lift, so gentle folding is key.

The mascarpone adds richness without heaviness. Keep everything cold for best results.

This cake can be made ahead and stored refrigerated for up to two days.

Feel free to adjust the citrus by swapping orange for lemon if you prefer a brighter flavour.

This cake is proof that thoughtful, simple components can come together to create something truly special.

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Anderson has built Unicakery into a hub for speciality cakes, desserts and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship, and creative desserts. Visit all social media platforms at @unicakery or www.unicakery.com.