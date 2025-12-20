Inside CWI’s crisis of credibility

Cricket West Indies president Kishore Shallow -

THE EDITOR: Cricket West Indies (CWI), once the proud custodian of Caribbean cricketing excellence, is now under intense scrutiny, with accusations that its leadership has devolved into a "incestuous oligarchy." It's a grim description, but it's not without merit. The current state of governance at the regional level reflects not only executive dysfunction, but also a broader malaise in how power is distributed, exercised, and protected within the organisation.

At the heart of the issue is CWI's muddled governance framework, which is tangled in political influence, competing obligations, and a concerning lack of accountability. Public funding, political ties, and administrative allegiances form a web that leaves little room for genuine oversight. The result? Stakeholder confidence is eroding: fans feel alienated, sponsors are uncertain, and governments are frustrated.

Calls for stronger conflict-of-interest policies have been heard repeatedly, but little appears to have changed. Even insiders find it difficult to identify where critical safeguards are properly articulated within CWI's own constitution or legal frameworks.

Meanwhile, CWI's leadership claims that its internal controls have "matured" and that its governance standards could compete with any global sports organisation. However, such declarations ring hollow against the backdrop of ongoing controversy and declining trust.

There is also an important structural reality that is frequently obscured by noise: the CWI president is not a day-to-day executive. The CEO and management team, rather than the president's "whims and fancies," are supposed to run operations. Furthermore, financial and strategic committees have been established to precisely distribute authority. However, the optics of overlapping roles, such as a president chairing key committees, continue to blur the distinction between diligence and dominance.

Defenders argue that misconceptions fuel talk of conflict. But perception, in governance, is often as critical as reality. The mere presence of competing loyalties, particularly when political figures or public officials are involved, undermines trust in impartial decision-making. The president “must act solely in the interests of West Indies cricket,” the argument goes, but how can that be reconciled with national or political obligations?

Now, with the current president’s decision not to seek re-election, CWI faces another test. Should the board quietly accept his stance or push for a more definitive break? If the leadership vacuum becomes a forum for speculation, the reputational and structural damage will only worsen.

West Indies cricket deserves better than governance that inspires suspicion instead of stability. It needs modern stewardship guided not by insularity or politics, but by transparency, competence, and collective vision. Until then, the echoes of decline will continue to drown out the once-mighty roar of Caribbean cricket.

KENNY PERSAD

via e-mail