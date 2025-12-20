Humble dirt oven and true Christmas spirit

Dara E Healy -

Dara E Healy

For tomorrow’s children?

– Tobago Crusoe, Tomorrow’s Children

THE DIRT oven stood silently, looking at the timeless ebb and flow of the ocean. In times gone by, especially on Christmas morning, this humble structure was the centre of life in the little Tobago village. Located at the bottom of a hill, on a cliff top overlooking the sea, the smells from the dirt oven would draw people to feast on its offerings from all over the island.

Roast bake, sweetbread, coconut drops and more were prepared for an always-hungry crowd. According to legend, the spirit of Ma Diney – an enslaved woman famous for her baking who died near there – had infused the dirt oven with her magic. Sometimes, when the light of the moon danced on the ocean’s surface, people would swear they could see Ma Diney passing behind the oven.

Then one Christmas morning, a huge bacchanal. Elsie was kneading flour, Ms Pat was putting the bread on the long-handled wooden paddle, and old man Miller was taking the heat, pushing the bread in just the right place. Hubert, nephew of Ralph George, stormed up. “Aye, ah thought meh uncle Ralph tell allyuh stop this dirt oven stupidness!” Mr Miller ignored Hubert and continued to push bread deep into the oven. Elsie and Ms Pat looked nervous. “Aye ole man!” Hubert charged towards Mr Miller who swung around from the oven and pointed the paddle into Hubert’s throat. “Come,” he said quietly. “Jus come.”

“Aye Hubert, cool it nah.” Some of the neighbours stepped in between Hubert and Mr Miller. “This is we property!” shouted Hubert. “You ent have no paper to say this is yours,” returned Mr Miller, shaking with rage. Hubert started to kick down loaves of bread. There was a scuffle as some of the neighbours tried to stop him. As Hubert was about to throw a large piece of wood at the dirt oven, Mr Miller stepped in front of it. “OK Mr George. We going. But by the spirit of Ma Diney, I promise, if any of you criminals try an’ touch this dirt oven, you will lan’ up in the sea just like she.” Mr Miller spat on the ground and poured water from a calabash to seal his oath.

Celine, back home in Tobago for Christmas, stood looking at the neglected dirt oven, thinking about the story her grandma Pat had told her about that awful day. As she gazed at the ocean, a mischievous smile crossed her face. She called her friend Ryan to meet her.

“Celine Miller, now I know you crazy. You forget my last name or what?” “Yes, Mr George. Descendant of Ralph, Hubert and all yuh mad ancestors,” joked Celine. “They no more mad than the Millers,” laughed Ryan. Celine suddenly became very serious. “Rye, you’re a chef and I into agriculture. If we children say is time to end this feud, they can’t do nothing. And remember what Tobago Crusoe sing – “What…” “Yes, yes.” Ryan interrupted her. “What kind of world we leaving/For tomorrow’s children?” “Very good,” said Celine. “At least you was listening to meh. OK, so here's what we going an’ do…”

Celine, Ryan and the young people from the village worked quietly to fix the dirt oven. On Christmas Eve night, as the smell of cassava pone, pumpkin bread and black cake filled the air, the villagers slowly gathered. Celine signalled to her mother and Ryan called one his uncles to stand next to them. Together, they held a large calabash with water.

Celine’s mother, with tears in her eyes, spoke of the battle for land that sewed hate in their community, denying them the healing power of the ancient dirt oven. She poured water from the calabash, asking Ma Diney to bless the food and their village. Celine and Ryan explained that all the income from the oven would go to the community, to help rebuild and take care of those in need.

At midnight the church bells rang out, welcoming Christmas. A cold wind blew from across the ocean and in the moonlight, Celine and Ryan saw Ma Diney passing behind the oven. They hugged each other and smiled. “I real hungry,” said Ryan, as the villagers crowded around wishing everyone Merry Christmas and enjoying the delicious dirt oven food.

Dara E Healy is a performing artist and founder of the Idakeda Group, a cultural organisation dedicated to empowering communities through the arts