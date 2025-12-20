How we can save forex

THE EDITOR: Citizens should be aware how their daily actions impact the dire forex (foreign exchange) situation.

When making purchases it is critical to buy locally manufactured goods. While they will certainly have a forex input, the value added in terms of employment and revenue generation in the country is vital.

Just after the election, when the privacy wall was being erected at the Prime Minister's residence, it was quite encouraging to see the primer used was a locally manufactured product. Maybe all state projects should have a local input stipulation.

Let's work on improving the country together.

U MAHARAJH

VIA E-MAIL