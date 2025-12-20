Hodge cracks 2nd Test century: WI cut Black Caps lead to 194

West Indies' Kavem Hodge. - AP FILE PHOTO

A measured second Test century from right-handed batsman Kavem Hodge has spearheaded West Indies' fightback in the third and final Test versus New Zealand, as the Men in Maroon closed day three on December 20 on 381 for six in response to the home team's mammoth first-innings score of 575 for eight declared.

The Black Caps still boast a 194-run lead, but Hodge's unbeaten 109 off 254 balls has so far been the catalyst in a stubborn batting display from the West Indies at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Resuming on their overnight score of 110 without loss, the Windies ddin't have the best of starts to the day's proceedings as John Campbell (45) was dismissed without adding to his day two tally, while fellow opener Brandon King (63) added just eight to his overnight score before being comprehensively bowled by fast bowler Jacob Duffy (two for 79).

With white-ball captain Shai Hope absent because of illness, wicket-keeper/batsman Tevin Imlach was promoted to number four and added 66 for the third wicket with Hodge before he flashed through to wicket-keeper Tom Blundell off fast bowler Michael Rae (one for 88). At that stage, West Indies were on 206 for three and they added 61 more before new batsman Alick Athanze (45) was bowled by left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel (two for 94) as he tried avoid a delivery which was harmlessly drifting down the leg side.

The 32-year-old Hodge, who struck 14 boundaries in his knock, then found another ally in allrounder Justin Greaves (43) as the pair added 81 for the fifth wicket before the latter was trapped lbw by medium-pacer Daryl Mitchell (one for nine). Captain Roston Chase (two) didn't last long and his torrid series with the bat continued when he was trapped lbw playing back to a delivery from Patel just three overs later as West Indies slipped to 351 for six.

Batting at number eight, Anderson Phillip (12 not out) survived a scare just five overs before the close of play when he was dropped by Rae after attempting a wild swipe off the wily Patel.

When the fourth day's play commences from 6 pm TT time on December 20, Hodge will aim to notch his highest Test score and eat further into New Zealand's first-innings lead to put the Windies in a position of safety.

Summarised Scores:

NEW ZEALAND – 575/8 declared (Devon Conway 227, Tom Latham 137, Rachin Ravindra 72 not out, Ajaz Patel 30 not out; Justin Greaves 2/83, Jayden Seales 2/100) vs WEST INDIES – 381/6 (Kavem Hodge 109 not out, Brandon King 63, John Campbell 45, Alick Athanaze 45; Jacob Duffy 2/79, A Patel 2/94). New Zealand lead by 194 runs.