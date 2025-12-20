Heightened Christmas shopping in southern city

Shoppers at Carlton Centre in San Fernando, were treated to live parang music by 1990 The Band on December 19. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping intensified in San Fernando on December 19 as heavy vehicular traffic and large crowds filled several major thoroughfares, including High Street, St James Street, and Mucurapo Street.

President of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce, Kiran Singh, said he was pleased with the turnout, noting a steady increase in shopper activity since the start of the week.

“Serious shopping started on Monday, but today has seen the most people,” Singh said.

He highlighted that after schools closed on December 12, activity gradually increased the next day, intensifying as more people received their salaries.

“Today is the busiest day so far because more people are getting paid. There are shopping bags in people’s hands,” Singh added.

Vendors were out in full force, while police maintained a visible presence to manage traffic and deter crime.

Singh said with five shopping days remaining before Christmas, the city is well-positioned for a strong finish to the season.

He added that some stores are also expected to open on Boxing Day, which is known for its sales.

Reassuring shoppers, Singh said the city remains safe. “San Fernando historically is safe, and it continues in that trend,” he said.

Up to Christmas Eve, many businesses are expected to operate later than usual, with most shops remaining open until about 7 pm or 8 pm.

Workers in the cosmetology field are also preparing for extended hours, offering after-hours services such as manicures and pedicures to meet seasonal demand.

Snr Supt Cecil Santana and other municipal police officers were seen walking the streets as part of efforts to prevent criminal activity during the busy shopping period.

Shoppers, meanwhile, were focused, with several saying they were searching for toys, curtains, and other household items ahead of the holiday.

Many shoppers were seen leaving Jay’s Toy Box on St James Street.

At Carlton Centre, the 1990 Band, featuring Alana Fuentes, entertained passersby, adding to the festive spirit.