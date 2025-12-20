Griffith defends US, slams Venezuela:‘Some people love Caracas more than Maracas’

Former police commissioner, national security minister, and national security advisor Gary Griffith has defended the United States while also criticising Venezuela.

In a Facebook video on December 19, he commented on growing tensions between the US and Venezuela as well TT’s position. He said some people in TT appear to love Caracas more than they love Maracas.

“Let’s be clear, TT has not threatened Venezuela. It’s the US,” the former TT Regiment captain said.

“Yet, in classic bully and coward fashion, Venezuela is unwilling or unable to confront the US directly. Instead, it seeks to intimidate, harass, and threaten a smaller neighbour – TT.”

He debunked several claims against TT by Venezuelan officials, including TT being used to facilitate the US, TT as a base to destabilise Venezuela and TT’s alleged involvement in the oil tanker that US forces seized at sea.

Griffith recalled that Venezuela declared Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar persona non grata, as well as cutting all gas deals between the two countries.

On the remark that TT is Venezuela’s territory, Griffith said, “History teaches us that when such claims are made by countries, they are usually followed by actions to get back what they feel belongs to them.”

“And now, in perhaps the most reckless statement yet, Venezuela has warned TT that we should know what will happen to us if the US attacks them. That is the geopolitical equivalent of a heavyweight boxer striking a middleweight, and the middleweight, too afraid to respond to the heavyweight, turns to threatening a lightweight who never attacked him.”

He added that such moves reflect Venezuela’s posture, accusing that country of acting aggressively and signalling hostile intent. Griffith added, “We have no choice but to be prepared to defend ourselves with full force.”

He added that such a defence cannot happen without US support.

Griffith said if TT refuses to stand with the US, the US is under no obligation to stand with TT. He added that the result will be catastrophic.

His recommendation was for high-level government to government talks with the US, aimed explicitly at safeguarding TT in light of the “threats.”

Griffith called for helicopters for the Air Guard, armed and surveillance drones, and systems to refurbish the Coast Guard vessels, which he alleged had been deliberately neglected by the previous PNM administration.

He also called for support for a “serious defence force recruitment drive,” surface-to-air missile capabilities to intercept threats to TT, high-level expertise to establish, operationalise and nationalise a war-room and operations centre.

Griffith added that there should be strategic guidance to manage the influx of illegal immigrants.

“If we delay, it will be too late,” he warned. He called for TT to unite.