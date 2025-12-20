Fix toilet, bench problem at City Gate

City Gate, Port of Spain - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: Kindly permit me to express my disappointment regarding the benches and female toilets at City Gate in Port of Spain and the Queen's Park Savannah.

City Gate is a major transit point for hundreds of schoolchildren, men and women and only one toilet for females was functioning.

I cannot state for how long the other toilets have been non-functional, but what the heck? One toilet for hundreds of females to use? What about the elderly, pregnant women and the disabled? As a matter of fact, I saw no toilets that cater to wheelchair-bound females.

Also, can the relevant staff or ministry personnel instal a changing table so that mothers can discreetly change their babies’ or infants' pampers? Get with the times. Fix that!

And why aren’t there sufficient benches for people to use while waiting for a bus? The PTSC bus service still leaves a lot to be desired, so can benches be made available travellers?

Also, I was in the Savannah December 13 to purchase food from the wonderful vendors and nature called. Thankfully I was able to improvise and move quickly to avoid prying eyes. I will stay silent on what happened but the matter was embarrassing.

I heard that only one toilet was available and it is often locked early.

The Savannah’s food court is another popular place that needs to be marketed more often but what about the toilet that customers are supposed to use? Why is there only one toilet? And what about clean running water? Are all of the relevant OHSA (Occupational Safety and Health Agency) regulations being carried out?

Forgive my lack of knowledge, but for a place like that, shouldn't there be washroom facilities strategically placed for all to use? I understand the concern about socially displaced people accessing them or leaving them in a dirty state, but can security not be hired to assist?

As much as I love my country, I often feel to "cuss" or quarrel loudly when I see a lack of progress or backwardness in so many sectors of society, as if we are a banana republic or are dwelling in the caveman days.

There are other popular food courts across the country where we all can visit, but there should be proper washroom facilities. Authorities, upgrade the facilities accordingly, please. Do health inspectors frequent the premises and address the concerns of the vendors? A big watery steups. What is going on? I am fed up!

This is 2025, people. Get with the times. Fix that!

JEANIE ANNE ALI

Port of Spain