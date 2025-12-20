Exhausted women need help

THE EDITOR: Coming from a home where both my parents worked and my father helped with cooking, cleaning and was the one to drive us places, I used to be surprised when people said I’m lucky my husband helps a lot.

Alas, over the years, I’ve realised how unusual this seems to be. What was thought of as the traditional division of labour seems to be the unfair, unequal division of labour today, especially because many women are also working outside of the home. Add to that the emotional labour involved in raising a child/children, which falls mainly on women, and we have a problem of burnt out, fed up, frustrated women, like the one I recently met.

She seemed neither interested in her two young children nor in her marriage. She complained for at least half an hour about how difficult it was to have a demanding, unhelpful husband and very active young children.

Now that an increasing number of people live more isolated lives and grandparents, aunts and uncles live further away, children have less places to go to play and spend time after school. Childcare, in addition to domestic duties and fatigue from their paid job, may result in disillusion and depression if support is not available.

I write this to everyone on behalf of exhausted women who need help. If we think about it, we will surely recognise a few. We have to be vigilant and offer assistance where we can, and if we can’t, at least direct these women to places where they can get support.

The silence about this topic in the public domain is alarming. We must try to change this by offering a listening ear, a helping hand when possible, as well as government and NGO assistance. How we treat women says a lot about us as human beings and as a society.

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail