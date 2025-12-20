Dowlath: Report of sexual misconduct against teachers concerning

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath -

Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath expressed deep concern over reports that five teachers were accused of sexually misconduct with schoolgirls, as revealed in the 2024 annual report of the Teaching Service Commission (TSC).

While reiterating that the TSC was responsible for teacher discipline, Dowlath vowed his ministry would not sit idly by in the event of wrongdoing.

Dowlath said, "The Teaching Service Commission’s report raises serious matters that the Ministry of Education does not take lightly.

"Any allegation of misconduct within the teaching service is of concern, particularly where it affects the safety, well-being, and learning environment of our students."

Dowlath said it was important to clarify that the commission was the constitutionally mandated authority responsible for disciplinary control, investigations, and determinations in relation to teachers.

He said his ministry fully respects this role and continues to co-operate closely with the commission to ensure due process is followed in every case.

"That said, the ministry is not passive. Where issues of misconduct arise, schools are required to act immediately to safeguard students, ensure proper reporting, and implement interim measures in accordance with established protocols.

"In serious cases, the ministry may formally request the Teaching Service Commission to direct that an officer cease reporting for duty, with immediate effect, while the matter is under investigation. This action is taken strictly as a protective measure and does not prejudice the outcome of any disciplinary proceedings."

Dowlath said that where the alleged conduct may constitute a criminal offence, the matter may also be reported to the TTPS, which may pursue its own investigations and take appropriate action independently of administrative and disciplinary processes.

"The ministry has also been strengthening its internal monitoring, reporting, and supervisory systems to ensure that concerns are identified early and escalated appropriately," Dowlath said.

He said in response to the concerns highlighted, the ministry was advancing a number of concrete actions aimed at reducing misconduct and strengthening professional standards.

"These include enhanced guidance to school administrators on reporting and managing incidents, improved documentation and case-tracking, stronger supervision and support mechanisms for teachers, and targeted professional development focused on ethics, professional conduct, and child safeguarding."

The ministry is also working to modernise policies and procedures so disciplinary matters are addressed more efficiently, he said, while respecting the rights of all parties involved.

"This includes clearer protocols for collaboration among schools, the ministry, the Teaching Service Commission, and other relevant agencies where necessary.

"The vast majority of teachers serve with dedication and professionalism, and it is essential that systems are fair, firm, and effective – both to protect students and to uphold the integrity of the teaching profession. The ministry remains committed to accountability, continuous improvement, and ensuring that our education system maintains the highest standards of conduct and care."

On December 18, Newsday reported the sex abuse claims as unearthed in the report, which was laid by Dowlath in the House of Representatives on November 21.

The report stated 16 matters involving sexual misconduct were now before the commission. These alleged incidents involved five teachers – three at primary school and two at secondary.

The report listed the incidents but did not say if any teacher had misconducted himself with one pupil or multiple pupils. None of the alleged perpetrators are before the courts.

A teacher at a primary school is alleged to have perpetrated five offences. Another teacher at a primary school is accused of one incident of sexual abuse against a female student.

The third alleged perpetrator is yet another primary school teacher who the report alleges committed two incidents against a pupil or pupils.

A technical vocational teacher at a secondary school was alleged to have committed one incident.

The fifth perpetrator, a temporary teacher at a secondary school, allegedly committed four acts of sexual misconduct against a female pupil or pupils.