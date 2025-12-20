Devin Elcock appointed TTFA's acting technical director

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) TTFA has appointed AC Port of Spain assistant coach Devin Elcock as the association's acting technical director – an appointment which comes roughly three months after the governing body for local football parted ways with long-standing technical director Anton Corneal on September 18.

Via a December 20 media release, the TTFA said, "The TTFA wishes to advise that at a meeting of its executive committee held on December 12, 2025, Mr Devin Elcock was appointed acting technical director of the association."

The release said Elcock will "assume responsibility for the technical oversight, coordination and strategic alignment of the TTFA's football development programmes, working closely with coaches, technical staff and key stakeholders across all levels of the game."

Elcock has held varying positions with Trinidad and Tobago's national youth teams over the past decade, ranging from equipment manager to assistant coach. Elcock served as one of Shawn Cooper's assistant coaches for both the 2023 and 2025 Concacaf Men's Under-17 qualifying series. Domestically, Elcock garnered years of experience with Defence Force and was part of the coaching staff that helped the club win the inaugural TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) title in 2023, which was subsequently followed up by the capture of that season's knockout trophy.

In October 2024, Defence Force parted ways with the coaching trio of Lloyd Andrews, Hutson "Baba" Charles and Elcock, with the latter landing at 2023/24 TTPFL champs AC PoS.

TTFA president Kieron Edwards was pleased with Elcock's appointment.

"Devin brings continuity, institutional knowledge and a strong understanding of our technical pathway," Edwards said, via the release. "We're confident he will provide steady leadership during this period."

The release ended, "The TTFA looks forward to the continued support and cooperation of its membership as Mr Elcock undertakes his duties in this important technical leadership role."

The TTFA release didn't say how long Elcock will function in the role for or when a permanent technical director will be appointed. Elcock's predecessor Corneal was first appointed as technical director in 2012 and had several stints in the position with the TTFA.