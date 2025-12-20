Desperation to justify radar affecting national security

A radar system installed by the US at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point. - ALVA VIARRUEL

THE EDITOR: I have been one of the most vociferous to support the recently installed radar in Tobago, because I am fully aware of the tremendous value it would provide towards the safety and security of citizens, from both internal and external threats.

However, the value of such sensitive equipment is slowly being eroded because of the exuberance, if not desperation, of some to justify its being set up, and all because of the need to quell the many detractors who have a contrasting view.

We are slowly missing the real objective.

It started with the very irresponsible statement by the homeland security minister that the radar would be instrumental in solving the recent kidnapping.

This shows his inability to understand the sensitivity of such a crime and that his comments could do nothing other than affect the outcome in a negative way.

Why would anyone tip off criminals to let them know what assets you have to target them? This, however, was based on his tunnel-visioned mission being to find ways to justify the importance of the radar.

But just when I thought it could not get any worse, up pops the police commissioner, who presently has a 100 per cent record of every comment he makes being in support of every government action, statement or policy, which could be coincidental. But he has gone overboard with the media release to "thank" the radar for assisting the police in targeting criminal elements.

The majority of the media statement is the thanking and commending the radar equipment, as if the TTPS was the marketing representative of the radar.

I cannot ever recall law enforcement thanking a piece of equipment, and it is mind-boggling that someone in law enforcement would not understand the importance of confidentiality when acquiring specific equipment that can give them a head start to take down criminals.

This release has simply alerted every criminal element of what the radar can do and hence lose the tactical advantage by giving them a heads-up by stating that the radar can monitor their movement.

Additionally, is it going to be the practice that if the state now provides extra equipment, technology, etc that the TTPS will issue a media release every time to "thank and commend" every new piece of equipment or technology provided?

With this radar installation being a sensitive topic and attracting intense national debate, why would the TTPS decide to jump into the fray to openly make such a statement? That can give the perception that police service is now the PRO for the line ministry, or that the statement was drafted by the ministry and given to the TTPS to publish in an attempt to quell the detractors.

The TTPS must always be seen as an independent institution and not a PR unit of the ministry.

GARY GRIFFITH

via e-mail