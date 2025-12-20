Army cut Rangers' light in La Horquetta to take TTPFL lead

A late light outage at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground couldn't stop holders Defence Force (20 points) from moving to the top of the 2025/26 TT Premier Football League standings on December 19 as they got a big 5-2 victory over the 11th-placed home team Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (four points).

Already leading 4-2 around the 86th minute, Defence Force had a nervy wait to claim all three points, as light towers at the venue went out – leaving the players to wait roughly 18 minutes before referee Andrew Samuel and his officiating team could return to the field to resume proceedings. Upon resumption, it didn't take long for the Army/Coast Guard combination to secure the points as a shot from substitute Caden Trestrail in the 16th minute of stoppage time took a deflection off defender Isaiah Raymond before settling into the back of the net.

Earlier, it was a brace from winger Kaihim Thomas, and goals from forward Kathon St Hillaire and makeshift right back Phillip Tinto, which gave Defence Force the ascendancy in the contest. After a spell of early pressure towards Jaden Poon-Lewis' goal, Defence Force took the lead in the 14th minute when Tinto headed in a right-side corner from Joshua Araujo-Wilson. Rangers got an equaliser in the 33rd minute through a clinical finish from striker Kesean St Rose, but the Devorn Jorsling-coached Defence Force team took a 3-1 lead to the half with goals in quick succession from St Hillaire and Thomas.

In the 37th minute, St Hillaire beat Poon-Lewis with a delightful looping header after Tinto floated in a cross from the right, with Thomas firing into the bottom corner eight minutes later after the midfield pair of Adriel George and Rivaldo Coryat tried to work a one-two on the edge of the Rangers area.

Defence Force seemed to be cruising, but the hosts renewed their interest in the contest when attacker Ricardo Williams scored via a wicked deflection in the 52nd minute to cut the visitors' lead to 3-2. In the 73rd minute, though, Thomas sullied Rangers' mood when he chested and volleyed a right-footer into the bottom corner after St Hillaire did some excellent work down the right before crossing.

Just before the end of regulation, darkness consumed the La Horquetta venue with the outage. But once regular power was resumed, Trestrail did his bit to see Defence Force ice the game with the help of the unlucky Raymond.

The win took the Army past both Miscellaneous Police (19 points) and Club Sando (18 points), who were scheduled to meet at the St James Police Barracks after press time on December 20.

In the first game of the La Horquetta double-header on December 19, last season's runner-up MIC Central FC Reboot (16 points) missed the chance to go into the top three as they lost 4-3 to San Juan Jabloteh (12 points) in an insane goal-fest.

With the teams tied at 3-3, drifting towards second-half stoppage-time, Jabloteh got their winner through substitute Dwight Jordan, who fired past goalie Jabari Brice from close range after latching onto a clever Jaheim Faustin pass.

In first-half action, it was Brice who kept Central afloat in the contest as he made as many as four key saves to keep a relentless Jabloteh team at bay. Jabloteh opened the scoring via a Jamal Jack own goal in the 21st minute, with Central firing back against the run of play as a Daniel David penalty brought them level before defender Jaheim Joseph profited from a goalkeeping error from Justin Dos Santos to give the "Couva Sharks" a 2-1 lead at the half.

Malachi Webb got his first of two second-half goals in the 51st minute, before central midfielder Rhondel Gibson made it 3-2 for Central with a shot from the right side of the area. In the 78th minute, Webb made it 3-3 after Brice somehow mishandled a simple ball which was played over the last man Jack, with the lanky Jordan putting the finishing touches on the seven-goal feast ten minutes later with his potent strike in the area.

The dramatic win saw Jabloteh move from seventh to sixth on the 12-team standings, with Central remaining in fifth.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force*8*6*2*0*18*7*11*20

Police FC*8*6*1*1*19*9*10*19

Club Sando*8*6*0*2*20*5*15*18

Prisons*8*5*1*2*13*7*6*16

MIC Central FC*9*5*1*3*17*18*-1*16

Jabloteh*9*3*3*3*15*19*-4*12

AC Port of Spain*8*3*2*3*11*12*-1*11

Caledonia*7*2*1*4*12*15*-3*7

Point Fortin*8*2*1*5*8*14*-6*7

1976 FC Phoenix*8*2*0*6*11*18*-7*6

La Horquetta Rangers*8*1*1*6*6*19*-13*4

Eagles FC*7*0*1*6*7*14*-7*1