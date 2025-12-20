Amalgamated Security honours cops, PSC chairman

Sgt Derrick Sharbodie, DCP Suzette Martin and ACP Richard Smith with their awards which were presented to them on December 18 at Amalgamated Security Services Ltd's head office on Garden Road in El Socorro. -

The police service has congratulated DCP Suzette Martin, ACP Richard Smith, Sgt Derrick Sharbodie, and Police Service Commission chairman Dr Wendell Wallace on receiving the Amalgamated Impact Award for Distinguished Service Recognition 2025.

The awards were presented on December 18 at Amalgamated Security Services Ltd's head office on Garden Road in El Socorro.

A statement from the police on December 19 said Martin was recognised for her distinguished leadership and exceptional service to national safety and public trust.

"Her career within the TT Police Service is defined by integrity, professionalism, and operational excellence. Through her steadfast commitment to justice and accountability, she has strengthened institutional effectiveness and inspired generations of officers," the statement said.

Smith was honoured for his exemplary service and distinguished leadership in safeguarding the nation.

The statement added, "His career reflects integrity, professional excellence, and selfless dedication to public safety. Through sustained contributions to policing strategy and operational effectiveness, he has strengthened community trust and upheld the highest ideals of law enforcement."

Sharbodie received the distinguished service recognition for his outstanding service as a Police Youth Club Leader and his unwavering commitment to youth empowerment.

The statement added that his exemplary leadership, integrity, and dedication to mentorship have positively influenced young people and strengthened communities.

"His service reflects the true spirit of discipline, compassion, and community upliftment," the statement said.

Wallace was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Recognition for his exceptional contributions to public safety, security, education, and national development.

"Through decades of academic excellence, impactful teaching, and dedicated public service, he has shaped professional standards and informed national discourse on critical security issues," the statement said.

"His career reflects visionary thought leadership, ethical integrity, and a lasting commitment to advancing safer communities and national progress in TT."

The statement said the awardees expressed gratitude to Amalgamated for the honour.

They noted that the recognition reflects the collective dedication and professionalism of the police service's officers and staff, as well as the value of strong partnerships in building safer communities.

The police service said it remains committed to serve with integrity, strengthening public trust, and working alongside stakeholders in the interest of national safety and development.