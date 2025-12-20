A plea for road safety at this time

THE EDITOR: As 2025 quickly passes and the new year approaches, I urge all citizens to be deeply mindful of their actions, particularly concerning pedestrian safety on our roads.

​We were taught as children a fundamental rule for crossing the street: look left, look right, and cross only when it is safe.

​However, it is my alarming observation that many citizens – both adults and children – are neglecting this basic, life-saving instruction. People are crossing busy streets without taking a moment to check traffic in either direction. This dangerous practice puts individuals at immense risk.

​My earnest plea to everyone is this: Be mindful of your personal safety. Please take the extra moment to look both ways before stepping onto the road. Your life is valuable, and taking personal responsibility for road safety is the best gift you can give yourself and your loved ones this season.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail