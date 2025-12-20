2026 West Indies T20 Breakout League put on pause

Trinidad and Tobago Legions celebrate after being crowned winners of the West Indies Breakout league, on May 10, after defeating the Leewards Islands Thunder, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Lincoln Holder

JUST days after TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath announced that next year’s West Indies T20 Breakout League tournament would be held from January 24 toFebruary 8 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Tarouba, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has stated the 2026 edition of the tourney has been put on pause. Bassarath’s remarks came at TTCB’s executive luncheon on December 17, when he also said the BLCA will host its first Test on Pakistan’s tour to the West Indies from July-August next year.

Via a December 20 release, CWI said while it remains committed to the long-term vision of the Breakout League, “it has been determined that the tournament cannot be staged in its originally planned window” for 2026. The inaugural Breakout T20 tournament was held in Trinidad this year from April 25-May 10, with home team TT Legions defeating the Leeward Islands Thunder by 17 runs in the final at the BLCA.

CWI said its decision came after a collaborative review with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), as the two bodies mulled over the proposed 2026 Breakout League window and considered the best timeline for the tournament given the packed international and domestic calendar, which includes the hosting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup from February 7-March 8 and the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup which will be played from January 15-February 6.

“With the under-19 men’s and senior men’s teams focused on upcoming World Cups, this is an especially demanding period for our players,” CWI CEO Chris Dehring said, via the release. “While the Breakout League remains part of our forward planning, it will not be staged in the same window. Both CWI and CPL agree that the tournament must have sufficient space to make a meaningful developmental impact and to truly engage our fans. We will continue to look for a space for this event in 2026.”

Dehring said the pause is for a good cause as the aim for the league remains one which can provide a smooth transition from regional and franchise cricket to the international level.

“While we have not yet identified a suitable window for the Breakout League in 2026, it remains an important pillar of our domestic tournament strategy,” he said. “This pause, particularly during a stringent fiscal period, provides an opportunity to assess the league’s structure and to determine whether it is optimally positioned within the World Cup cycle to deliver the best possible developmental outcomes.”

Dehring suggested there should be stronger scouting and improved data collection methods to ensure a clearer alignment between the Breakout League and the high-performance systems.

CPL CEO Pete Russell echoed Dehring’s sentiments, saying that his organisation’s commitment to the Breakout League cause remains unchanged.

“The CPL fully supports the Breakout League and its role within Caribbean cricket,” he said. “This period will allow us to refine the format, timing and supporting structures to ensure the league fulfils its intended role within the regional development system, both now and in the future.”

The inaugural T20 Breakout League saw players such as Navin Bidaisee and Jyd Goolie shining brightly for TT, with the former making his Windies T20 debut in September. Meanwhile, the Leeward Islands Thunder pair of Micah McKenzie and wicket-keeper/batsman Jewel Andrew will be members of the Windies team for the upcoming under-19 World Cup.