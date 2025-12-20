13 inmates baptised at Port of Spain Prison

An inmate at the Port of Spain Prison during the service whee 13 prisoners werre baptised by Pastor Wilma Kelly and other members of The Way of Holiness Ministries on December 19. - Photo courtesy Prison Service

Thirteen inmates were baptised at the Port of Spain Prison by Pastor Wilma Kelly and other members of The Way of Holiness Ministries on December 19.

According to a release from TT Prison Service, the event took place during the Guapo church’s annual Christmas treat and was a culmination of this year’s ongoing ministry by the church within the prison.

Describing the proceedings, the post said, “A reflective and reverent tone was established as the day’s programme commenced with a segment of praise and worship through song, led by the inmates. Pastor Kelly then opened the formal proceedings with a word of prayer, after which praise and worship continued. ”

Then, the baptism took place, and the three convicted and nine remanded men each received applause and support from their fellow inmates.

One of the newly baptised encouraged his fellow inmates, especially those who were already baptised, to serve as positive examples within the prison community and to “love one another for the sake of Jesus Christ.”

The Prison Service said the event highlighted the important role of faith-based initiatives in providing spiritual support, encouragement, and a sense of community for inmates.

Despite several attempts, Newsday could not contact Pastor Kelly, but her Facebook page said, as of December 12, The Way of Holiness Ministries had baptised 93 inmates of the Maximum Security Prison for the year.