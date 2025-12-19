Woman, 71, robbed after deliberate crash

A 71-YEAR-OLD woman, from Cunupia, was robbed on the afternoon of December 16 after an incident that police said began as a deliberate car collision along Narsaloo Ramaya Road, Endeavour, in Chaguanas.

According to police, around 1.45 pm, the retiree was driving her Honda Vezel along the road when a white station wagon crashed into the rear of her SUV, causing her to stop.

She was then approached by a man who had gotten out of the back seat of the station wagon.

The man then placed his hands around the woman’s neck and announced a robbery, causing her to fear for her life.

The assailant stole a gold bracelet valued at $5,000, a brown purse containing $500 in cash, and several personal items, including her driver’s permit and identification card.

After the robbery, the suspect returned to the waiting car, which drove off in the opposite direction.

Police were alerted shortly after and officers from the Chaguanas Police Station took a report from the elderly victim.

Despite searching for the suspect, his accomplices and the car, no arrests were made.

PC Toolaram is leading the investigation.