Windies openers start brightly after Black Caps post 575 in 1st innings

FILE PHOTO: West Indies opener Brandon King. - AP PHOTO

WEST Indies showed some fight towards the end of day two in the third and final Test against New Zealand, as Jamaican openers Brandon King (55 not out) and John Campbell (45 not out) took the regional team to 110 without loss at stumps on December 19, after the hosts posted 575 for eight in their first innings.

Resuming from their imposing overnight score of 334 for one at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand added 241 runs to their score before declaring in the day's final session. Opener Devon Conway, who closed the first day's play on 178 not out, notched his second double-century in Test cricket and top-scored with a mammoth 227 off 367 balls before he was trapped lbw by Justin Greaves who led the Windies attack with figures of two for 83.

After the fall of night-watchman Jacob Duffy for 17 early in the day's play, Conway got some good support from Black Caps ace Kane Williamson who made 31 before edging Greaves behind to wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach. New Zealand got to lunch at 424 for three and pushed their score to 508 for six at tea, with the pair of Daryl Mitchell (11) and Tom Blundell (four) going caught-behind off skipper Roston Chase (one for 159) and Jayden Seales (two for 100) respectively.

In the post-tea session, New Zealand made their intent clear as they went in search of quick runs before an inevitable declaration. An aggressive Rachin Ravindra (72 not out off 106) lost partners Glenn Phillips (29) and Zakary Foulkes (one) in quick succession to fast bowler Anderson Phillip (two for 154), but found a more than able ally in number ten batsman Ajaz Patel who struck three fours and two sixes in an enterprising run-a-ball 30 before captain Tom Latham declared the innings.

With the New Zealand batsmen dominating for the better part of two days, Campbell and King gave the Men in Maroon something to cheer about as they combined for 16 boundaries in 23 overs to take their team's score past the 100-mark before the close of play. With white-ball skipper Shai Hope missing the second day's play because of the flu, the West Indies openers will do well to extend their partnership and eat into the Black Caps' current 465-run lead when day three bowls off from 6 pm TT time on December 19.

Summarised scores:

NEW ZEALAND – 575/8 declared (Devon Conway 227, Tom Latham 137, Rachin Ravindra 72 not out; Justin Greaves 2/83, Jayden Seales 2/100) vs WEST INDIES – 110/0 (Brandon King 55 not out, John Campbell 45 not out). New Zealand lead by 465 runs.