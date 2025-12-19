Trinidad and Tobago vs international law

-

THE EDITOR: TT has long presented itself as a nation committed to the rule of law, the sanctity of life, and adherence to international norms. That reputation is now at risk.

Recent public statements by government officials and policy alignments suggesting support for US operations that involve the killing of suspected traffickers in international waters (“kill them violently”) raise a serious and unavoidable question: at what point does co-operation in security become complicity in illegality?

This is not a political question. It is a legal one. Under international law, the use of lethal force outside an armed conflict is governed not by the laws of war, but by international human rights law.

The applicable standard is strict: lethal force may be used only when it is absolutely necessary to protect life. Drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and human trafficking – grave crimes though they are – do not, by themselves, constitute armed conflict, regardless of what US officials say. Nor do they render suspects lawful military targets. Lost in the “fog of politics” is the fact that two of those killed may have been TT nationals.

The United Nations has been unambiguous on this point. Successive UN Special Rapporteurs on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions have affirmed that the “war on drugs” does not provide a lawful basis for targeted killings. Outside active hostilities, states are obligated to arrest, detain, and prosecute, not execute. Killing civilians suspected of criminal activity, absent an imminent threat to life, constitutes an extrajudicial execution under international law.

International waters do not create a legal vacuum. The right to life, enshrined in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights – of which TT is a party – applies wherever a state exercises power or effective control. Consent by a coastal or partner state to law enforcement co-operation may authorise boarding or interdiction. It does not legalise summary killing.

This distinction matters deeply for TT. Under the Articles on Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts, a state that knowingly aids or assists another state in committing an internationally wrongful act bears responsibility of its own. Granting airspace, territory, intelligence support, or political endorsement – with knowledge that civilians are being unlawfully killed – can trigger international responsibility. Silence, where there is a duty to prevent or investigate, may itself amount to a breach.

Some in TT will argue, as does the US, that these operations are necessary, that traffickers are violent, and that extraordinary threats require extraordinary measures. International law does not deny the seriousness of transnational crime. What it denies is the substitution of execution for adjudication.

Once states normalise killing as a tool of law enforcement, the distinction between policing and warfare collapses – and with it the protections that separate lawful authority from lawlessness. A policy or practice that treats suspected traffickers as killable targets crosses a legal red line.

TT must therefore clarify its position. Does it endorse a law-enforcement paradigm grounded in arrest, due process, and accountability? Or does it acquiesce in a model that treats civilian suspects as enemy combatants, without trial, beyond judicial oversight?

This is not merely about international reputation. It is about legal exposure. TT is a party to multiple human rights treaties and to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The US is not an ICC party. TT is an ICC party. While prosecutions are rare and politically difficult, international law does not forget. Nor does it excuse those who facilitate violations by others.

Security co-operation is legitimate. Complicity in unlawful killing is not. If TT wishes to remain on the right side of international law, it must insist – publicly and unequivocally – that any joint operations respect the right to life, the presumption of civilian status, and the rule of law. Anything less risks transforming co-operation into culpability, and silence into consent.

History shows that states are rarely judged for the enemies they confront, but often for the methods they choose. TT still has a choice.

As an individual with limited financial resources, I am unable to challenge the legality of TT’s co-operation/complicity by seeking declarations that the TT government policy violates the Constitution and/or treaty obligations, or seek injunctions against unlawful facilitation. What I can do is submit complaints to:

• UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions

• UN Human Rights Committee

• Inter-American Commission on Human Rights

I urge others to do the same.

ORSON ROGERS

Belmont, PoS