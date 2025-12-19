Tobago mechanic shot while sitting in car

The quiet night in Mary’s Hill in Tobago was shattered by gunfire as a mechanic was shot multiple times while sitting in his car on Wednesday.

Reports said the victim, a 30-year-old man was seated in a black Mitsubishi Lancer, along the roadway at about 11 pm on December 17.

The victim, who is a mechanic by trade, told police he heard several loud explosions and felt burning sensations about his body. Realising he was shot and bleeding, the man got out of the car and ran to a nearby house seeking help.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his right leg, left forearm, left palm and right jaw. He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where he was treated and listed in a stable condition.

The scene was visited by officers from the Tobago Divisional Task Force, the Scarborough CID and personnel from the Scarborough Charge Room.

Officers from the Criminal Records Office processed the scene including the victim's car which was towed to the Scarborough Police Station for further examinations. Enquiries are continuing.