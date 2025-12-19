THA nomination day in full swing

Tobago People's Party (TPP) political leader Farley Augustine, centre, deputy political leader Faith Brebnor and Orlando Kerr at the Glamorgan Multipurpose Facility in Tobago after filing their Tobago House of Assembly election nomination papers on December 19. -

TOBAGO People's Party (TPP) political leader Farley Augustine, deputy political leader Faith Brebnor and Orlando Kerr have arrived and are currently inside the Glamorgan Multipurpose Facility in Tobago waiting to file their Tobago House of Assembly election nomination papers on December 19.

Several party supporters gathered outside to give support.

The People’s National Movement, Innovative Democratic Alliance, Tobago Liberation Movement, Class Action Reform Movement and Unity of the people candidates will also file nomination papers on December 19.

January 12 is election day.