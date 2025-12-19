Summary trial for accused cop, civilian

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

A policeman assigned to a specialised unit of the TTPS and a civilian – both charged with gun-related offences stemming from a December 10 incident aboard a pirogue on the Caroni River –will not face the High Court after prosecutors instead recommended a summary trial for both men.

As a result, PC Kushal Karamthesingh of the Anti-Extortion Unit and civilian Ramjit Ramlochan will have their matters heard in the magistrates court.

At a hearing on December 18, the police prosecutor informed Master Rhea Libert of the state’s recommendation for summary trial. Libert subsequently transferred the matter and Karamthesingh and Ramlochan are expected to appear before a magistrate on January 21.

During Thursday’s hearing, Karamthesingh’s attorney Terry Boyer requested specific disclosure of body-worn camera footage from officers of the Multi-Option Police Section of the Special Branch, who carried out the arrests. He also sought disclosure of drone footage.

The two first appeared before the court on December 17 after being charged on December 14.

Karamthesingh faces multiple charges, including transferring his Glock 48 pistol, transferring ten rounds of 9mm ammunition, possession of three 12-gauge cartridges, failing to have his Firearm User’s Licence while carrying firearms and ammunition in a public place, improper use of a TTPS-issued shotgun, and being unauthorised to keep the shotgun and five TTPS-issued 12-gauge cartridges.

Ramlochan is charged with possession of Karamthesingh’s Glock 48 pistol and ammunition. Karamthesingh and Ramlochan are on $175,000 and $120,000 bail, respectively.

Police alleged that around 11 pm on December 10, officers from the Multi-Option Police Section – a unit that was also involved in a multi-million-dollar drug seizure three hours later in the Caroni Swamp – were conducting an operation alongside officers from the Coastal and Riverine Patrol Unit to intercept a pirogue suspected of transporting narcotics.

According to investigators, officers observed a pirogue carrying four men and attempted to engage it. One of the men allegedly identified himself as a policeman and told officers he was hunting capybara.

During the hearing on December 18, police prosecutor Shala Julien said the state intended for both matters to be kept together. Attorneys David Carter and Vishal Persad represent Ramlochan.