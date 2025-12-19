Small conventional bands semis: Pan showdown on December 20

Southern Stars Steel Orchestra (D’South Band) performs at the 2025 Small Conventional Bands finals on January 25. -

The stage is set at Victoria Square, Port of Spain, for a riveting showdown on December 20 as 31 small conventional steelbands compete for coveted spots in the finals of the National Panorama competition. The finals will take place at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on January 10, 2026.

At 4 pm the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra will ignite the festivities, launching what promises to be an exhilarating evening of melodious steelpan music. The programme is scheduled to conclude with Nu Stars Steel Orchestra bringing up the rear.

In a statement, Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore said Panorama 2026 has opened with an electrifying display of vibrancy, precision and showmanship.

“At the heart of this momentum is the Small Conventional Band category – the true engine of the steelpan movement and a powerful expression of this year’s theme, Steelpan Legacy: Ours to Love Ours to Cherish,” she said.

Ramsey-Moore noted that between December 5-13, a total of 48 small bands registered for the competition. Of that number, 46 bands across four regions – Eastern, Northern, South-Central and Tobago – were judged in their respective panyards. Each band, comprising between 45-60 players, delivered an eight-minute performance featuring original calypso, soca or chutney selections.

At the conclusion of the adjudication process, Southern Stars Steel Orchestra (D’South Band) emerged as the front-runner with 272 points. The Erin Road, Siparia band impressed judges with a Duvone Stewart arrangement of the late Merchant’s 1982 calypso Let Us Build A Nation Together, finishing three points ahead of closest rivals Fascinators Pan Symphony and Uptown Fascinators Steel Orchestra, which tied for second place on 269 points.

Joint 2025 champions T&TEC New East Side Dimension and Golden Hands Steel Orchestra finished fourth and seventh respectively, both involved in three-way ties.

With an arrangement of Sparrow’s Water the Garden, New East Side amassed 269 points to tie for fourth place with Fusion Steel Orchestra and the Defence Force Steel Orchestra.

Golden Hands earned 265 points with a Vanessa Headley-Brewster arrangement of Atlantik featuring Tony Prescott’s 1997 vocalisation All Aboard. Tunapuna Tipica Steel Orchestra and Arima Golden Symphony Steel Orchestra also scored 265 points, sharing seventh place.

Although they did not finish at the top as anticipated, the two winning arrangers have warned competitors not to count them out.

While expressing respect for Stewart – who remains on a high after winning the first Panorama 2026 title in the Single Pan category in November – Independence Avenue, San Fernando arranger Headley-Brewster and Tobago’s Kersh Ramsey have signalled their intent to reclaim and retain their crowns.

Both said their players would demonstrate a higher level of skill and discipline as they work to improve their performance ratings.

“We are coming to successfully defend our title. We did not perform as we usually do, but now we have enough time to drill and understand the song better,” Ramsey said. “Expect T&TEC New East Side to set the bar high on Saturday. Expect a well-executed, energetic performance.”

Confident of his band’s pedigree, Ramsey added: “We’re looking for a clear path to victory. Having won back-to-back in 2024 and 2025, we are going for the hat-trick in 2026.”

Headley-Brewster is undeterred by the boast and is equally determined to outplay Ramsey and the rest of the field.

“The goal is to retain our title, but we know we have some work to do,” she said. “We were penalised for going over time and lost three points. We want to bring a fresh sound to the Panorama landscape – something that takes people on a real musical journey, blending strong performance with entertainment.”

She explained that the choice of music carried a dual message. “It is a tribute to Tony Prescott, a soca icon in his own right. But at a time when the world is watching rising tensions between the US and Venezuela right outside TT’s waters, it is also a call for the nation to get on board with something positive and move in the right direction.”

While bands often dread drawing either the first or last performance slot, Headley-Brewster said Golden Hands is comfortable performing in position 28.

“As a band coming from the south, it works for us. It gives us time to settle down and pace ourselves,” she said.

As joint winners in 2025, both bands were required to share the challenge trophy for equal periods before the next competition. However, Headley-Brewster revealed that Golden Hands has not had sight of the trophy since the competition night.

“We have formally written to Pan Trinbago, but to date there has been no positive response,” she said.

Ramsey declined to be drawn into the controversy, saying he could not confirm whether the trophy was in Trinidad or Tobago. “I don’t know about that part. I don’t know what went on there,” he said.

With a touch of humour, Headley-Brewster suggested she might have to ask authorities whether Tobago’s radar could locate the missing trophy.

Against the backdrop of reduced state support for pan and its representative body, Ramsey-Moore praised the pan men and women who continue to uphold the art form’s proud legacy.

“In less than two months, Pan Trinbago has visited 94 steelbands and engaged over 3,000 steelpan musicians across TT during the adjudicated phases of two competition categories for Panorama 2026,” she said.

She added that the Small Conventional Band category alone has directly impacted approximately 2,000 musicians, underscoring Panorama’s role as one of the country’s largest cultural mobilisations and reinforcing TT’s status as the Mecca of the steelpan.