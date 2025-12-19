Nalis’ Celebrity Tale-a-Thon on December 21

Seigonie Mohammed. -

THE National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) will present its seventeenth Annual Celebrity Tale-A-Thon – Christmas Edition on December 21 from 3 pm via its YouTube and Facebook pages as well as on TTT.

A media release said the Celebrity Tale-a-Thon, is one of Nalis’ signature events, aimed at celebrating the power of storytelling, enhancing vocabulary, nurturing listening skills and promoting a national culture of reading, literacy development, and lifelong learning. It features prominent persons in TT, giving of their time and talents to read or tell stories to children. Celebrity Tale-a-Thon first started as an in-person event in 2006 and has been hosted virtually since 2020.

This year’s programme will feature Jasmin Simmons, Nalis’ acting deputy executive director; Thaddeus Jardine (Thaddy Boom), comedian and spoken word poet; Niques Francois, playwright and social media content creator; Jesse Stewart (College Boy Jesse), soca artiste; Jelani Mohammed, social media content creator; Seigonie Mohammed, senior multimedia journalist; Richard Daniel, sales executive and digital content creator; Nikeisha Ramlal, teacher and content creator and Ryan Bachoo, news anchor, journalist and author, the release said.

Additionally, this year’s programme will be hosted by Alette Williams, CEO and communications strategist of Outright Concepts Limited and will feature a craft session by Dominique Webb, public relations and marketing officer at Nalis.

For more info visit Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NALISTT) or www.nalis.gov.tt