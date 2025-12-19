Lean times lead to high demand for food hampers

A woman is seen giving a donation to the Salvation Army's red kettle as Salvation Army member Major Rhonda Matthias looks on at the Salvation Army's headquarters on Henry Street in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG - Faith Ayoung

Charities and unofficial organisations which provide help to the public have reported that demand for help, especially in the form of food hampers, this year has been so high that supplies have been exhausted within hours.

Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon said giving to those in need spreads the Christmas message and gives hope. He distributed hampers on December 18.

"Today we gave out hampers in Beetham and Sea Lots. We've given out 750 hampers today. The communities have always been grateful for receiving at Christmas time, this year especially so because of how difficult things are in the community.

"What it is, is us sharing a little bit of joy by those who have been very generous in giving the hampers to us so we can pass it on to as far flung as Toco, La Horquetta and many other parts of TT.

"It's one thing to tell people God loves you, but another to say 'God loves you' and hand them something tangible. This year people have been in deep distress, without very much, and so this annual giving we have been doing is part of the Christmas initiative."

'Need knows no season'

At the Salvation Army, Newsday spoke with a few of the women who came to collect packages. The demand had been so great that collection on the second day had been limited to people who pre-registered.

Port of Spain resident Rosemarie, who came to collect with two of her five children, said she lost her job in the URP earlier this year.

“So I need the little assistance with the little groceries and that was a great help for us. They were helpful to us.

Belmont resident Sophia came to collect a package for her family of seven. She said the hamper would help her for Christmas and beyond.

Siobhan Downey of Tunapuna said she was grateful to get the hamper as she had a new baby, the last of ten.

“A lot of years have been hard for me and nothing really has changed much for me. It will be a great help for me.”

Divisional commander Major Chris Matthias said 600 hampers had been distributed from the Port of Spain office, with more being given out at locations across the country.

“It’s important to note that need knows no season, and beyond the Christmas season we have people coming in to request one form or assistance or another from the Salvation Army.

"What we found this year was a very serious uptick in the people requesting assistance and we suspect that is due in large part to the recent lay-offs that would have taken place so more people are on the breadline this time around and are in need of greater assistance. But unfortunately, as is usually the case, the demand is greater than the supply.”

Matthias said other NGOs had said they noticed corporate donations dwindling as well.

He said the basic food supplies in the hampers were purchased from three main supermarkets with donations received from the Red Kettle initiative, corporate donors and the organisation’s mail-in exercise.

Salvation Army advisory board member Paula Stowe appealed to corporate TT to continue donating, as less donations meant less hampers to be distributed to households. She noted that people seemed to feel entitled to getting donations at Christmas.

“What we have noticed over the years is the corporate contributions have been dwindling and the increase of the demand is higher than what we actually receive. We are appealing to not only corporate people but individuals, who can come to the Salvation Army’s offices on Henry Street and give a donation, no matter how small it is we appreciate it.”

'Simmie' lends

a helping hand

Comedian Rhea-Simone “Simmy De Trini” Auguste uses her platform year-round to assist people in need who reach out to her by crowdsourcing from people who follow her on social media. She said she had seen a definite increase this year with more requests in August (for back to school) and again this month for Christmas.

“I typically get requests from single moms and families with disabled children/elders for groceries or items like adult disposable briefs, baby formula and school supplies. Occasionally I get requests for help with a disconnected light bill or rent but the bulk of it is food/hygiene supplies requests.

“Some are unemployed, some under-employed so they are working but the cost of living has them running short and after paying rent and bills and transport - food took the hit. Some do receive support from government assistance/grants but it is still insufficient. Again it's a cost of living issue.”

Auguste said she tries to avoid distributing physical hampers as they are heavy to move, cost money to transport and were sometimes wasted because of family preferences including health issues.

“Now I encourage my followers to send grocery gift cards from Bel Air Stores and I distribute what is needed as needed. They also deliver nationwide so that cuts back on the transport issue and I feel like gift cards allow for more flexibility in terms of dignity and choice - which reduces wastage.

“If a mom needs milk and pampers and bread and eggs she can choose what she needs and if a family needs adult disposable briefs and Ensure for an elderly loved one, they could get it on the site and it's delivered straight to their door within a day or two.

“I also do my annual book drive around the Charrans.com gift cards because - same premise - it can allow for flexibility.”