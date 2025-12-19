Keep hybrid court system

THE EDITOR: There is growing concern within the legal fraternity over indications that the judiciary may be moving toward a full return to in-person court operations come January. If this shift materialises, it would mark a retreat from the hybrid system that has, over the past few years, proven both practical and transformative.

No one disputes that trials should be conducted in person. The gravity of witness testimony, the assessment of credibility, and the solemnity of the process demand physical presence. But not every matter requires the same level of formality. Procedural hearings, case management conferences, and short applications have thrived in the virtual format, saving time and reducing unnecessary travel.

Virtual hearings have allowed attorneys to manage multiple matters across jurisdictions in a single day. It is not uncommon for a lawyer to appear in Port of Spain at 9 am, San Fernando at 11 am, and Arima by 2 pm, all without leaving their office. This is not convenience; it is strategic necessity, especially given our chronic traffic congestion, unreliable public transport, and the geographic spread of our courts.

The hybrid system has also expanded access to justice for people in rural communities. Many litigants who once faced long journeys to reach a courthouse can now participate more easily through virtual hearings. At the same time, if someone does not have reliable internet or a suitable device, the physical court remains available to them. This balance ensures that no one is excluded, whether they live in the heart of Port of Spain or deep in the countryside.

Many practitioners have restructured their practices around this model, investing in digital infrastructure and organising their calendars to maximise efficiency. To abandon this progress in favour of a blanket return to physical hearings would be to ignore the infrastructural and logistical realities of TT. Justice must be in person when necessary, but it must also be timely, accessible, and responsive to the evolving needs of the society it serves.

We urge the judiciary to preserve the hybrid model and avoid a one-size-fits-all approach. Trials can and should remain in person, but the efficiency of virtual hearings for other matters must not be discarded. The hybrid system is not just about convenience for attorneys; it is about fairness and accessibility for the public.

KIRAN PANDAY

attorney