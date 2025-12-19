Junk food next, Trump?

US President Donald Trump The New York Times via AP -

THE EDITOR: In what can only be described as the boldest move since someone called pineapple on pizza a crime, US President Donald Trump has officially declared fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction (WMD). Yes, the same fentanyl primarily trafficked from Mexico and China, not Venezuela. but who needs accuracy when you’ve got executive orders and election optics?

According to the Trump administration, fentanyl is "closer to a chemical weapon than a narcotic." By that logic fast food restaurants, sandwich cookie manufacturers, and soda makers might soon make the WMD list too. (I eagerly await an airstrike on your local corner store.) Critics say it's more like labelling mosquitoes as terrorist drones.

Meanwhile, Venezuela – not a major fentanyl producer – is apparently bracing for US military attention. Because when in doubt, just bomb Latin America.

So, here’s a humble proposal if we’re handing out WMD status for killing people slowly over time: Cigarettes? WMD. Fast food? Definitely WMD. Twitter? Emotional WMD.

At this rate, anything more dangerous than a spoon might soon be regulated under the Patriot Act.

Stay safe out there, and keep your snacks locked up. The feds might be watching.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas