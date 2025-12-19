Experts: Tardieu’s abduction trauma could linger

RELEASED: Former kidnap victim Derek Tardieu. -

The recent kidnapping of Monos Island resident Derek Tardieu, 70, has left both his family and the wider boating community grappling with fear and emotional trauma, despite him being released on Wednesday after nearly two weeks in captivity.

His wife, Clarabelle, 47, remains missing.

In a phone interview with Newsday on December 18 – one day after Tardieu's release – psychologist Kelly McFarlane shed light on the complex psychological toll such traumatic events can have on survivors, especially elderly victims.

McFarlane said kidnapping can trigger acute stress responses, PTSD, survivor’s guilt and depression. She described trauma as “shock and numbness, a difficulty processing what has happened.”

She said survivors may experience nightmares, insomnia, or hyper-arousal, where even the slightest sound, sight, or scent that reminds them of the event, triggers physical anxiety or panic.

If these responses are not addressed, they can develop into PTSD, a chronic condition marked by intrusive memories, flashbacks, and recurring distressing dreams.

Avoidance is another common symptom, McFarlane said. Survivors may steer clear of people, places, or situations that resemble or reminds them of what they went through.

"Even objects, sounds, or smells associated with the trauma can cause intense discomfort or fear."

For Tardieu, she said, survivor’s guilt is likely a major factor in his emotional recovery.

“He was released, but his wife remains in captivity. That’s incredibly difficult to cope with. Survivors may blame themselves or feel they didn’t do enough. This is a deep emotional conflict between relief and sadness.”

The kidnapping itself was harrowing. A video sent to the couple’s relatives by the abductors showed them being held at gunpoint, with a grenade pressed to Tardieu’s chest.

The kidnappers demanded a US$2.5 million ransom, though it remains unclear whether any payment was made.

Attorney Lesley-Ann Lucky-Samaroo, SC, confirmed Tardieu’s release in a media statement on December 17, saying he was “seeking medical attention and care and needs time to recover from this ordeal.” The family has since requested privacy.

McFarlane stressed community and media responses play a critical role in a survivor’s recovery but can also inadvertently contribute to further trauma.

“Ask victims what they need.”

Respecting the survivor’s boundaries is key, she said. “Don’t crowd them. Don’t assume they must do certain things. Give them time and space while monitoring their well-being.”

McFarlane advises intrusion or pressure can re-traumatise a victim who has already experienced a severe violation of personal boundaries. Families and carers are encouraged to watch for signs of ongoing psychological distress.

This includes hopelessness, withdrawal, frequent crying, difficulty sleeping, increased startle response, loss of appetite, and signs of depression.

“These symptoms can affect both mental and physical health. There is no way for someone to experience an ordeal like this and immediately return to their old self.”

Beyond the individual survivor, McFarlane noted kidnapping and violent crimes affect entire communities, and people become more cautious.

"People may change their behaviour, avoid certain places, or feel heightened anxiety. Having safe spaces to express emotions is all part of coping with something so horrific."

McFarlane addressed the role of the media, stressing it must balance public information needs with the privacy and mental health of victims.

“The media needs to inform the public, but overexposure can be harmful. Sensational coverage or repeated broadcasting of traumatic content can re-traumatise survivors and their families. Respect for privacy is not just courteous: it’s essential for recovery.”

She said recovery is a gradual process, especially for older survivors, noting trauma does not vanish. It takes time, patience, and careful monitoring.

McFarlane said the Tardieu case has resonated nationally, and addressing such trauma requires collective coping strategies.

“People want to understand why these events happen, how to protect themselves, and what to do next. Individuals must balance vigilance with self-care and avoid unnecessary exposure to distressing content.”

She recommended talking about fears with trusted friends or family, acknowledging feelings without judgement, and respecting the privacy of those directly affected as coping strategies.

“Everyone has a role to play: support survivors without pressuring them, listen without judgement, and create safe spaces for them to process trauma.”

Fear, helplessness amplified

Psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh believes the incident has amplified feelings of fear, anxiety, and helplessness across communities.

“The brazen nature of this abduction, especially the videos, creates a sense of doom and gloom,” Deyalsingh explained.

He said people naturally want to socialise, visit public spaces, and engage in daily activities. But when those freedoms feel threatened, stress and vigilance increase. There’s a real risk of insomnia, depression, and heightened anxiety.

Deyalsingh said the public response to crime is influenced by prior experiences with law enforcement and government action.

“When citizens see kidnappings occurring despite past promises of CCTV surveillance, joint police and army patrols, and other measures, disillusionment sets in. Some people may feel compelled to protect themselves, while others simply numb themselves to the threat or place their trust in God.”

He said fear of crime is not limited to individual victims but extends to society as a whole.

“When senior citizens can be abducted, the nation questions its own safety. People wonder: if this can happen, what could happen when the state of emergency is lifted?”

Deyalsingh argues rebuilding public confidence requires strong leadership from law enforcement. He highlighted the role of the Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro.

"He is a former senior superintendent with experience liaising with international security agencies, including the CIA, FBI, and Homeland Security. His history of collaboration with foreign agencies positions him to tackle organised crime and kidnappings effectively,” Deyalsingh believes.

However, restoring a sense of security also requires public scrutiny and accountability, including a judicial system that ensures swift and appropriate action.

“Even if the police act, delays or leniency in the courts can undermine confidence.”

Discussing the Tardieu family and the psychological turmoil they face while his wife remains missing is an immense challenge.

“He will go through disbelief, anger, helplessness, and depression. Therapy and support are crucial to help him cope.”

Deyalsingh also urged the public to remain empathetic and informed while not letting fear dictate daily life.

“The true measure of safety is when citizens can walk down the street feeling secure,” he said. “Restoring trust requires time, coordinated law enforcement, and community support.”