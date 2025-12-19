EPA on US-Venezuela tensions: Guards can’t protect critical infrastructure

EPA president Deryck Richardson. - File photo

THE Estate Police Association (EPA) is warning that if the US-Venezuela tensions spill over into Trinidad and Tobago, its officers are not properly resourced or equipped to defend the many critical State infrastructure they are tasked with defending which may become potential targets.

EPA president Deryck Richardson said in a December 18 press release that TT’s very close proximity to Venezuela means the US’ mounting military action against this country’s South American neighbour cannot be viewed as distant or abstract.

“They carry real and immediate implications for our national security and, in particular, for the protection of TT’s critical infrastructure. Airports, seaports, electricity installations, industrial estates and energy facilities are the lifeblood of our country.

“In any period of heightened regional instability, these assets (could) become potential targets, whether through direct acts, indirect disruption, or criminal exploitation of uncertainty,” Richardson said.

He said estate police officers are entrusted with protecting these national sites and are the first line of defence should they be targeted. Richardson said despite this major responsibility, all officers remain under-armed, under-resourced and constrained by outdated laws and restrictive policies.

“Decisions and directives coming from the Government and the Office of the Commissioner of Police have, over time, negatively impacted the operational effectiveness of estate police officers. This mismatch between responsibility and capability is not only unfair to our members, it is a risk to national security.”

“We cannot continue to place officers in harm’s way and expect them to protect critical national assets with limited tools, inadequate resources, and legislative frameworks that no longer reflect the realities of modern security threats.

“In an era where infrastructure protection is central to national defence, this approach is neither prudent nor sustainable.”

Richardson told Newsday the Firearms Act and policies of the Police Commissioner limit officers to small-calibre semi-automatic weapons with about 25 rounds of ammunition.

In comparison, he said a private citizen with an FUL (Firearm Users License) can be allowed to carry up to 50 rounds of small-calibre ammunition. Additionally, he said, criminal elements or any invading force would have access to high-powered rifles and ammunition.

He therefore wants the Firearms Act to be amended to allow security officers guarding critical state infrastructure access to automatic weapons, which are currently on the Prohibited list.

“Not everybody (should get this). What we are saying here is an assessment by the Commissioner of Police must be done. We don’t want to give carte blanche to everybody.”

The EPA president called on the government to treat with the association “as a matter of national priority.”