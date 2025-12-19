Denise Belfon Fixes Yuh Good

Denise Belfon -

Soca icon Denise Belfon, whose hits include Saucy Baby, Wining Queen and Work, has released Fix You Good for the 2026 season.

The song was released on December 12 and delivers, what she believes, is a much-needed fix for Carnival 2026: normalising comfort, care and concern for men during stressful times, a release said.

It added that the song acknowledges that sometimes men are carrying more than they let on. Grammy award-winning Jamaican producer/songwriter Rohan Rankine and Belfon are credited as the Fix Yuh Good's writers.

The release said, "Built on Journey Music’s Dash Out Riddim, the song is a rally call for women to support, reassure and be there for the good fathers, husbands, sons, boyfriends and male friends in their lives.

“Plenty men out there dealing with real pressure and they doing it quietly.

“They holding down families, they providing, they supporting, and sometimes nobody really asking them if they okay. This song comes from that place of understanding. If you have a good man, yuh supposed to have his back too. Sometimes all he need is comfort, reassurance, and a woman who sees him,” Belfon said.

The song balances tenderness with confidence, pairing lyrics about holding someone, offering a shoulder and wiping away tears with Belfon’s signature saucy energy. The Dash Out Riddim blends soca and dancehall influences, creating space for both playful bravado and emotional expression, the release added.

Belfon, who now lives in New York, says the distance has given her a wider perspective on relationships, responsibility and the quiet pressures many people face.

“Sometimes being away from a space helps you see things clearer. You realise how much people carrying, especially men who trying to do the right thing every day. This song is about recognising that and being present for them.”

For Belfon, having the right fix this Carnival is about reminding people that care, understanding and support still matter, even in the middle of the season, the release said.

“Sometimes all people really need is to feel seen and supported. If this song could give somebody that feeling, even for a moment, then it did its job," she added.

Fix You Good is available across digital platforms and marks the start of an active Carnival 2026 run for the soca icon.