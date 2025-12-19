Defence Force aim to go third in Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League

(FILE) Defence Force playmaker Adriel George (centre) tries to escape the attention of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers defender Camron Wylie (second from left) during their TT Premier Football League clash at the Arima Velodrome on April 11. Photo courtesy TTPFL -

Defending Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League champions Defence Force will try to continue their winning form when they tackle a struggling Terminix La Horquetta Rangers outfit at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, on December 19.

The Defence Force contest against Rangers will be the second match of a double-header, kicking off at 8 pm. In the last matchday, fourth-placed Defence Force earned a 2-1 win over third-placed Prisons, which was also played in La Horquetta.

A goal in each half from Adriel George and defender Sheldon Bateau was enough to give Army the victory. A win for Defence Force on December 19 will push the unit to 17 points and just two points behind leaders Miscellaneous Police FC.

The three teams ahead of Defence Force – Police, Club Sando and Prisons – all play on December 20.

Rangers, languishing in 11th place on the 12-team table, are aiming to rebound from a 2-1 loss to seventh-placed San Juan Jabloteh.

Jabloteh will tackle fifth-placed Central FC in the first match of the double-header at 6 pm.

In the marquee clash this weekend, the top two teams will meet at the St James Police Barracks on December 20 at 8 pm. Police are just one point ahead of Club Sando and the latter will be hoping to move into pole position. Prisons Service and AC Port of Spain play in match one at the barracks.

Action heads to south Trinidad on December 21 at Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin.

FC Phoenix face Eagles FC at 5 pm and Caledonia AIA will battle home team Point Fortin Civic from 7 pm.

Fixtures:

December 19 at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds:

Central vs San Juan Jabloteh, 6 pm

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Defence Force, 8 pm

December 20 at Police Barracks

Prisons Service vs AC Port of Spain, 6 pm

Club Sando vs Police, 8 pm

December 21 at Mahaica Sporting Complex

FC Phoenix vs Eagles FC, 5 pm

Caledonia AIA vs Point Fortin Civic, 7 pm

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Police FC*8*6*1*1*19*9*10*19

Club Sando*8*6*0*2*20*5*15*18

Prisons*8*5*1*2*13*7*6*16

Defence Force*6*4*2*0*10*5*5*14

MIC Central FC*7*4*1*2*11*13*-2*13

AC Port of Spain*8*3*2*3*11*12*-1*11

Jabloteh*8*2*3*3*11*16*-5*9

Caledonia*6*2*1*3*11*12*-1*7

Point Fortin*7*2*1*4*8*11*-3*7

1976 FC Phoenix*8*2*0*6*11*18*-7*6

La Horquetta Rangers*7*1*1*5*4*14*-10*4

Eagles FC*7*0*1*6*7*14*-7*1