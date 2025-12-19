Dead ocelot, dead society

Paolo Kernahan -

HADCO Experiences, which owns and operates the two premier ecotourism outfits on the island, recently shared an intensely distressing (for some anyway) picture on Facebook. It was a picture of a formerly healthy ocelot that appeared to have been shot. The animal was discovered by Len Peters in Grande Riviere; Peters is himself a grizzled veteran on the frontline of the war for environmental conservation.

What most citizens probably don’t appreciate is what the killing of this “protected” species says about this country and our future as a civilisation. This incident and others like it are an accurate reflection of how a lack of education in the population presents itself devastatingly and holds us in place.

The ocelot is the only native wild cat in Trinidad; the species was extirpated in Tobago some time ago. In the EMA (Environmental Management Authority)’s legal designation of the ocelot as an environmentally sensitive species, the animal is described as in danger of extirpation on this island as well – in other words, completely wiped out.

The ocelot is a key piece of the biodiversity puzzle, which has a direct bearing on our health as a species. Wildlife and ecosystems are the connective tissue of a healthy country. The removal of organisms from the environment upsets the delicate balance that supports clean air, water, healthy soils, pest control, seed dispersal, etc.

These components of life can, however, seem remote to us in our air-conditioned cars, homes and offices with regular access to food and water. Wildlife and biodiversity, however, are like those background processes running on your computer – you’re unaware of them and their importance, at least until there’s a critical malfunction.

Perhaps the more relatable benefit of encouraging a robust, fertile and productive environment is this: money. The recent Moody’s downgrade of the TT economy stemmed in part from ongoing forex shortages, which hang like the sword of Damocles over our prospects as a nation. Several economists have warned that this prolonged forex drought will only deepen in the new year.

Ecotourism is one area of economic activity that can be leveraged in the short term to earn more foreign exchange; we’re not starting from scratch. This country has a viable product with diverse ecotourism experiences. We also have the infrastructure, accommodations, knowledgeable tour guides, and relatively good internet service (important for travel vloggers), among other favourable conditions.

Ecotourism, paired with other economic diversification avenues, can contribute to strengthening our foreign exchange earnings far sooner than the months or years it may take for some seismic survey to come up dry.

Costa Rica, widely accepted by many to be the gold standard of ecotourism in the region, takes in approximately 2.6 million visitors annually. Theirs is a population of roughly five million with progressive environmental conservation policies. Imagine what TT could do with a fraction of the tourism arrivals that Costa Rica attracts.

However, we are up against a powerful undertow of ignorance that threatens to extirpate our ecotourism product. Both the public and private sectors are, broadly speaking, indifferent to the economic and ecological importance of our biodiversity.

When I produced the Bush Diary nature television series several years ago, the chief mission was to increase public awareness of our wildlife, stimulate an appreciation for our natural assets and cultivate a conservationist mindset among every citizen.

The series was short-lived because, for the most part, corporate TT was actively indifferent to the cause. With a few memorable exceptions like the Guardian Group, which at the time had its own environmental initiatives, getting others to invest in the shows was like pulling teeth. Many of the companies I approached to attract sponsorship were instead in a spirited bidding war for soca artistes; that’s where the money was going.

Far be it from me to begrudge a business the right to put their money where they believe it will get them the best returns. Most Trinis are nothing if not mindless drones for mindless entertainment and distractions. But the current state of the nation, the quality of debate, the way we inhabit this space and impact the environment around us are direct reflections of the investments we avoid in public education.

Hadco Experiences invested heavily in an ecotourism product which is under constant threat from hunting, habitat loss and widespread apathy. We’re in 2025, and poaching of the national bird is still a thing. A dead ocelot symbolises the killing of our potential and the commonplace ignorance that makes this possible.