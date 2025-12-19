David Muhammad leads new Nalis board

NEW BOARD: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, 6th from right, with members of the new Nalis board including its chairman David Muhammad, 4th from right. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER - OPM

David Muhammad, whose profile on online research website Wikipedia states he is the Trinidad and Eastern Caribbean representative of Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam (NOI), was selected by Government to be chairman of a new board for the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis).

A release on Thursday said that Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar officially handed over instruments of appointment to the newly-appointed board of the authority. Muhammed, 55, was born in England.

The NOI is a religious organisation founded in the US by Wallace Fard Muhammad in 1930. Key figures in its history include Elijah Muhammad, current leader Farrakhan and American freedom fighter and activist Malcolm X.

The release said the prime minister underscored to the new board the importance of integrity, accountability, and service to the national interest. She reminded them of their responsibility to act prudently and transparently in the management of public resources, always safeguarding the interests of taxpayers.

Persad-Bissessar encouraged the board to further advance the authority’s mandate through innovation, including the strategic use of modern technology to improve service delivery, outreach, and operational efficiency.

Members of the Nalis board are: David Muhammad, chairman; Karran Nancoo, deputy chairman; Jonathan Macoon; Tiffany Campbell-Joseph; Anthony Ramharack; Anjanee Seenath; Marin Gonzales; Dr Lorraine Nero and Paula Elizabeth Greene, ex-officio.

The Prime Minister emphasised the critical role of Nalis in preserving the nation’s intellectual and cultural heritage while expanding access to information for all citizens.