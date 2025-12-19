Christmas wishes for the nation

-

THE EDITOR: We are in the Christmas season, with lots of activities, but what is transpiring around us can put a damper on this joyous time. Our country is facing many challenges, leading to great uncertainty. However, I choose to be optimistic. After all, the message of Christmas is one of peace, joy, hope and celebration.

So, permit me to share a few Christmas wishes for TT. Firstly, a turnaround in our economy, which is needed badly at this time. While there are signs of good things in the future, we need to make bold moves.

My second wish deals with employment. Recently some 20,000 vacancies were advertised by the government. Within a few days there were about 150,000 applicants, which reveals where we are today. My wish is that fresh ideas will come to the table that can create massive job opportunities. Too many of our youths simply cannot find jobs.

Then we come to crime. My wish is that those responsible will come up with new ideas without discarding what is working. Hundreds of lives have been lost due to crime, many people have been distressed and abused in their own homes, and victims are living in grief and pain. Therefore, my wish is for a drastic turnaround as soon as possible.

Fourthly is that our people, beginning with our leaders, will see the bigger picture – the success and growth of our country and its citizens. Hopefully they will close ranks, eradicating the divisive spirit and learning to live together in love and harmony.

It is said that “righteousness exalts a nation.” Let us exude integrity, honesty and fairness, treating each other with respect. Corruption must not be tolerated; it must be a thing of the past.

Those wishes are all achievable, but we must want them. So, do enjoy the Christmas season and let us together make TT a better place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail