Central Division cops nab 4, seize 2 guns

- File photo

CENTRAL Division police arrested four people and seized two guns during separate anti-crime operations between December 18 and 19.

A TTPS release said that during Operation Festive Shield, between 8 pm and 10 pm in the Enterprise district, officers from the divisional Task Force arrested suspects, aged 26 and 27, under the Emergency Powers Regulations 2025.

Officers from the Longdenville Police Post also assisted in the exercise.

The officers then went to Maraj Lane, between 2 am and 5.30 am on December 19, and arrested a 40-year-old man after finding a pistol loaded with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition on the kitchen counter of his house.

Meanwhile, in the Cunupia district, CID officers held an intelligence-led operation around 6.30 am on December 18 when they arrested a 53-year-old man for having a pistol loaded with a magazine as well as a quantity of marijuana.

Snr Supt Bhagwandeen, Supt Glodon, ASP Hernandez and Insp Joseph, all of Central Division, co-ordinated the operations.