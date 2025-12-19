Army go 3rd in TTPFL with midweek win, hunt top spot

Rivaldo Coryat. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

TRINIDAD and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) holders Defence Force (17 points) moved up to third spot on the 2025/26 league standings on December 17 when they got a 3-0 victory over the ninth-placed Point Fortin Civic in the second game of a double-header at the St James Police Barracks.

The Army/Coast Guard combination, which romped to last season's league title on the back of a spectacular season-long unbeaten run, are yet to be defeated this season and had the chance to move to the summit of the 12-team table after press time on December 19 as they were scheduled to face strugglers Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (four points) at Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Ground.

Against Civic in their rescheduled midweek clash, Defence Force had an early scare after roughly 54 seconds when goalie Isaiah Williams rushed to the edge of his area to save smartly from opposing flanker Mark Ramdeen. It was one of the rare moments Williams and the Defence Force rearguard were threatened, though, as first-half goals from Darius Ollivierra and Rivaldo Coryat, to go along with a second-half strike from substitute Kaihim Thomas, assured them all three points as they leapfrogged a Prisons FC team (16 points) which started the season with five straight victories.

Ollivierra opened the scoring in the 17th minute when he headed in a left-side cross from Thomas who came on for injured centre forward Elijah Seechan just three minutes earlier. The Army doubled their lead in the 29th minute when the hard-working Coryat calmly passed a left-footed volley past goalkeeper Jabari Codrington and into the far corner after connecting with a cross from Tobago playmaker Adriel George.

Flanker Kathon St Hillaire had a venomous right-footed shot tipped over bar by Codrington in the 54th minute, but the Civic goalie had no answer for Thomas in the 64th minute as the midfielder buried into the far corner after St Hillaire and Caden Trestrail linked up smartly near the halfline.

With at least three players being substituted because of injuries in the clash with Civic, Defence Force coach Devorn Jorsling will hope the injury-bug doesn't stall his team's climb up the league table.

In the first game in the St James midweek double-header, last season's runners-up MIC Central FC Reboot (16 points) defeated Caledonia AIA (seven points) 3-1. The teams were tied at 1-1 at the half, as Isaiah Lee's 13th-minute strike for Central was then matched by Jariel Arthur's solo run and finish four minutes later. In the 60th minute, Central reclaimed the lead when midfielder Daniel David lobbed goalkeeper Isaiah Diaz with a shot from just outside the area. In the 73rd minute, Central then iced the game when centre half Jamal Jack, who turned 38 on the day, slapped in a left-footer from close range after Caledonia failed to deal with a long throw from Emmanuel Thomas.

The fifth-placed Central were scheduled to face the seventh-placed San Juan Jabloteh after press time on December 19.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Police FC*8*6*1*1*19*9*10*19

Club Sando*8*6*0*2*20*5*15*18

Defence Force*7*5*2*0*13*5*8*17

Prisons*8*5*1*2*13*7*6*16

MIC Central FC*8*5*1*2*14*14*0*16

AC Port of Spain*8*3*2*3*11*12*-1*11

Jabloteh*8*2*3*3*11*16*-5*9

Caledonia*7*2*1*4*12*15*-3*7

Point Fortin*8*2*1*5*8*14*-6*7

1976 FC Phoenix*8*2*0*6*11*18*-7*6

La Horquetta Rangers*7*1*1*5*4*14*-10*4

Eagles FC*7*0*1*6*7*14*-7*1