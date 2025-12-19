'Animal' scams man out of $26,400 in Arima

- File photo

A 59-YEAR-OLD Arima man was swindled out of $26,400 after falling for a scam at a supermarket when a man posing as an employee convinced him he could buy alcoholic beverages at a “special discounted rate.”

Police said the victim, from Christina Gardens, O’Meara Road, reported around 12.39 pm he met a man known to him only as “Animal” at the Maraj Westside Supermarket, located at the corner of King and Lopez streets, Arima.

The man claimed to be an employee of the supermarket and told the victim he could purchase alcoholic beverages at a discounted employee rate. He convinced the victim to hand over $26,400.

The man then gave the victim what later turned out to be a fake invoice before leaving the area.

When the victim went to collect the items, he discovered the man was not employed at the supermarket and that the transaction was fraudulent.

The matter was reported to the Arima Police Station and is being investigated by PC Charles.