Angostura signs Imran "GI" Beharry as new brand ambassador

Chutney soca singer Imran "GI" Beharry is the newest brand ambassador at the House of Angostura. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

My One Only singer and recently-appointed NCC commissioner, Imran "GI" Beharry is taking his fiery love song to heart as the three-time Chutney Soca Monarch signed on as the official brand ambassador for the House of Angostura.

In a media release on December 17, The House of Angostura announced it's pleasure with "the signing of acclaimed Trinidad and Tobago artiste GI as an official brand ambassador for The House of Angostura". The release said, "this partnership brings together two powerful symbols of TT’s creative and cultural identity" and added that "GI is known for his dynamic stage presence, authentic storytelling, and deep connection to Caribbean culture and will represent The House of Angostura across select brand engagements, consumer experiences and cultural moments, reinforcing the brand’s enduring commitment to local talent and cultural expression".

Over the years, GI has carved out a distinctive space within the local and regional entertainment landscape. His music, performances and persona reflect confidence, craftsmanship, and originality – values that align seamlessly with The House of Angostura and its portfolio of premium brands, the release said.

Commenting on the partnership, acting CEO of Angostura Holdings Ltd Ian Forbes said, “At The House of Angostura, our brands are deeply rooted in culture, heritage and authenticity. GI represents the modern expression of Caribbean creativity – bold, confident and grounded in who we are as a people. We are pleased to welcome him as an ambassador for the House, and we look forward to working together to meaningfully connect our brands with consumers through culture-led storytelling and experiences.”

The collaboration forms part of Angostura’s broader strategy to engage cultural leaders who authentically embody the spirit of the brand while helping to bring premium rum culture to life in relevant and contemporary ways. Through this partnership, Angostura said, "GI will play a key role in elevating brand experiences and celebrating moments where music, culture, and premium spirits intersect".

Enthusiastic about the partnership, Beharry added, “The House of Angostura is a brand that represents legacy, pride and TT excellence on a global stage. This partnership feels natural to me because it reflects who we are and how far our culture can travel. I’m proud to be aligned with a brand that has stood the test of time while continuing to evolve.”

For more info visit: www.angostura.com or follow @gi_musictt on social media