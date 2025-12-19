$340,000 stolen in Princes Town jewellery store robbery

BANDITS took over $340,000 in jewellery and gold following an armed robbery of a Princes Town jewellery shop on December 18.

The 31-year-old sales clerk told police she was at the Maingot Road, St Julien Road, jewellery store around 9 am when two armed men entered and announced a robbery. She said one of the men slapped her several times, then tied her hands and feet. The men went on to steal several pieces of jewellery, totalling just over $342,000. The stolen items include a gold bera valued at over $50,000, gold earrings, diamond rings and 80 grammes of scrap gold.

They then escaped in a black Nissan Tiida along the Naparima Mayaro Road. Officers of the Princes Town Criminal Investigations Department are investigating.

The sales clerk was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility.