Win for winemakers: Drinkers turn to homemade brews as alcohol costs soar

Shantelle and Jabari Mayers. -

RECENT duty hikes have exploded the cost of Trinidad and Tobago’s favourite store-bought liquor, but could there be a silver lining for local, family-run, small-batch wine makers?

Husband and wife team Shantelle and Jabari Mayers told Business Day, there is.

“I think because of the increase in prices for drinks on the shelf, even the people who were not so into the idea of supporting local, it's forcing them in that direction,” Jabari told Business Day in an interview on December 17.

Shantelle said when she and her brother, Anson Trimmingham, began their business Wine and Whimsy in 2019, customers were often deterred by the price. Because their recipe uses specialised wine yeast instead of regular yeast used in most local wine recipes, Wine and Whimsy sold for more than twice the price of the cheapest store-bought wine just a few months ago.

But the couple says the recent hike has created a more level playing field for their home-made products to compete on. This, added to the public’s growing interest in purchasing locally-made products in recent years, has resulted in more support for the business.

In the October 13 budget presentation, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo revealed the increase of excise duties on spirits from $79.25 to $158.50 per litre of pure alcohol. Beer duties also rose from $5.14 to $10.28 by gravity.

This was applied first, to alcohol manufactured within the country but stored in bonded warehouses before sale, a storage method not usually used by artisanal winemakers.

“Even if they're paying the same price for the alcohol on the shelf and our wine now, they prefer to support local where the money is staying here.”

Owner of Williams Wines, Jenissa Williams, said this is a reflection of TT’s growing appreciation for local wine among all age groups.

“For the past three years or so, people have come to appreciate local wine…and plenty of younger folks are getting involved in the wine culture. Before, when you hear about drinking wine you'd think about middle-aged people, but a lot of youths are getting involved in wine tastings and having sip and paint events.”

Despite fluctuations in raw material sourcing and sometimes limited retail access, among other challenges, William’s business has sustained for over a decade. Her range of wine uses locally sourced fruits like sorrel, guava, passion fruit and even lay lay cherries.

Williams said her business thrives off real-life interactions with customers at pop-up markets who prefer to sample products before purchasing. Williams Wines also sells wine boxes where customers can mix and match from her selection in both full and sample-size bottles.

Sisters Lynissa and Lyndi Jordan of family-owned fruit farm and winery Aurora Bitayson Ltd said space in retail and education is also opening up for the industry.

They told Business Day that at the Trade and Investment Convention 2025, their products got far more attention from chain-store retailers than any year previously. As a result, their small-batch wine making is set to expand to fulfill the demand of distributors they plan to partner with.

“We usually do smaller batches to control quality and for the markets that we were catering to, so now we have to do an upscale of that.

“And that was the initial idea coming into the beginning of this year that was our plan…it just so happened that by the time TIC came, we were already within that process.

“We saw the trend and people were asking.”

They also noted the growing popularity of wine-making courses held by government agencies and other organisations.

“There is that push, there have been a lot more local wine-making courses and that could only happen because people are trying to foster that Small and Micro Enterprise environment.”

And the interest is high, Lynissa noted the increase in wine-making courses hosted by the government and other organisations, recounting one online wine-making course she took that had over 300 participants.

“There are a lot more people that are interested and want to know the proper way to do it. So with the government we have that support and on the ground level, more people are asking, so it’s going places.”

These positive trends have not only a financial impact but also sustain long-held family traditions that sustain business, culture and legacy.

Williams recounted her childhood, spent in the kitchen peeking curiously from behind her great-grandmother as she watched wine being made from scratch.

“At three years old I was always foot to foot with her...she used to do baking, cooking, wine making and everything like that…when she passed away at 95 years old, I took on what I learned from the older folks...I’ve had this business 11 years now.”

She said sustaining that legacy keeps her going through difficult times.

“Sometimes you think, why am I working so hard and it isn't working out, but when you have to look back to see where you come from and keep the faith and keep going.”

Aurora Bitayson Ltd also comes from family ties, named after their grandmother, the company is run by their parents and siblings, serving different roles in the company. Drawing on generations of farming and artisanal skills, the family’s line of products also includes fruit syrups, fruit concentrates, as well as skincare products like facial serums and hair oil.

Drawing inspiration from Wine and Whimsy, Shantelle and Jabari have recently begun their own product expansion with Jam Packed. This expansion into seasonal fruit jam comes after months of testing flavours and formulations and the couple says it’s been a big hit on social media, selling out in weeks.

“We had worked out that we’d sell around 30 bottles but they’re all accounted for right now and we're considering purchasing more bottles because people want to buy.”

In the spirit of Christmas, the couple’s current line only includes sorrel jam, but sales have encouraged them to expand to citrus marmalades and other flavours like pineapple.

This kind of growth is limited not only to the industry but has been seen in the family-owned business model globally. PriceWaterhouseCoopers’ (PwC) 2025 Global Family Business Survey found that despite significant economic contractions, 25 per cent of family-owned businesses saw double-digit sales growth in 2025. The report noted the UN’s estimate that family-owned or managed homes account for around two-thirds of global GDP and 60 per cent of jobs

PwC Global Private Leader Jonathan Flack said, “Few businesses are immune to such external shocks, but family businesses that are agile and purpose-driven continue to outperform their peers, highlighting important strategic takeaways for businesses at large.

“...High-growth family businesses are embracing their family roots rather than shying away from them. These top performers leverage a strong sense of purpose, concentrated ownership, a long-term investment approach, and concern for their reputation. When managed effectively, family businesses are uniquely positioned not just to withstand uncertainty but to thrive.”