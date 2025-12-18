What government did to keep BWIA airborne

Part X

In 1967 and 1968 when the TT government had been negotiating with Pressprich and TWA with a view to obtaining capital injections by mid-1968, it had been the expectation of all concerned that the new capital to be brought in by the private sector would be used to provide working capital necessary for medium-range development.

So disastrous were the results of the BWIA's operations for 1968, that the sum of $8 million received in 1969 was simply swallowed by current debts. In fact, the operating loss sustained by the airline in 1968 despite the efforts of experienced management amounted to $6.9 million.

At no time was it within the contemplation of the parties involved that this sum of $8 million was all the capital that BWIA would need. It had been confidently expected that management would have succeeded in bringing about the turnaround situation that would have made the airline attractive to the type of private investor who was in fair supply in the boom days of 1967-1968, and that the necessary additional capital would come from private sources. The basic proposition continued to be that the “government of TT would not be expected to contribute further capital."

When it became apparent how substantial the 1968 loss was, a management change was made. W J Mitchell was strongly recommended by government's partner, Caribbean International, as an airline executive of considerable experience and dynamism, and the appropriate person to reverse the trend and bring about the desired results. He was accordingly appointed as managing director and given a relatively free hand to co-opt such aides as he thought fit to assist in making the airline profitable at long last. The conviction was expressed by Caribbean International that the efforts of Mitchell and his specially selected team would put the airline in a position to acquire the necessary capital and would bring about a new phase of expansion and success.

As events turned out, 1969 proved to be the most disastrous year in the history of BWIA from a financial standpoint. The operating loss sustained was $14.8 million.

The contributing factors to the magnitude of the 1969 loss were many, but certain significant ones should be recognised. First, 1969 marked the addition to the fleet of two long range Boeing 707 aircraft, one of which served to replace a leased Boeing 727 aircraft. This first expansion, which involved a new aircraft type, necessitated extensive pilot and maintenance engineer training as well as other fleet integration costs such as spares and tooling.

Most noteworthy was that the first 707 was operated for a nine-month period under a rather expensive short-term lease arrangement from the seller, Qantas Airway Ltd, the Australian flag carrier. However, when the aircraft was purchased from Qantas credit was given for a substantial amount of the rent paid.

Second, BWIA incurred costs in connection with the sooner than expected initiation of the route between the Eastern Caribbean and Toronto. In May 1969, as a result of the Air Canada strike and its consequent effect on tourist traffic to and from the Eastern Caribbean, it became necessary for BWIA, if it were to be faithful to its traditional role of being the handmaiden of Eastern Caribbean tourism, to secure the approval of the Canadian authorities for the operation of this service. After the settlement of the strike, BWIA management in conjunction with government exerted vigorous efforts to continue operating this route, whose efforts were successful and resulted in a more stable route arrangement in late summer.

While BWIA management believed that the operation of the Canadian route would be advantageous the airline's long-term development, it was rather costly to the company over the short term, as is usually the case whenever a new route is initiated. Thus, the service was operated for most of the year at low load factors due to BWIA's lack of identity in the market.

In addition, the aircraft used in operating the Toronto service was one which would otherwise have been operated at much higher load factors on the well-established New York service. It is estimated that this inauguration and initial operation of the Toronto service cost BWIA in the area of $1.5 million in losses.

The year 1969 witnessed the embarkation of an extensive promotional and advertising campaign to build BWIA’s image, particularly in North America as the “Airline of the Caribbean.” The impact of this programme had a positive effect in subsequent years.

The extremely tight money market of 1969 and the general slow down of the US economy were also negative factors. The service charge on long-term debts rose higher and higher. It should be noted that since the expenditure in respect of which the long-term debt was incurred was in US dollars, the loans were also in US dollars, with the resultant increase in burden to BWIA as the borrower and to the government as the guarantor, especially since the TT dollar was devalued in 1967 due the devaluation of the British pound.

While these were some of the special reasons for BWIA's disastrous loss in 1969, it should be borne in mind that other airlines particularly those operating within the Caribbean, suffered extensive losses as well, for example Caribair and Pan American Airways. The former lost about $10 million, while the latter lost over $50 million, more than half of which was reported to be incurred on its Caribbean and Latin American operations.

Early in 1970 the board of directors of BWIA recognised that changes were necessary if the long awaited turnaround of the airline was to become a reality.

BWIA retained the services of Boyden Associates, a firm of management consultants, and after interviewing several prospective candidates selected Lucian Hunt as the managing director. A new management team headed by Hunt was assembled, and drastic economies were ordered.

The cumulative effect of the losses sustained in 1968 and 1969 and the continuing, though progressively lower, loss in 1970 produced a cash crisis for the airline. The injection of capital was essential if the airline was to be kept alive.

Government called upon Caribbean International to provide the necessary funds, reminding its partner of the basic underlying principle of the joint venture, namely, that "the government of TT would not be expected to contribute further capital."