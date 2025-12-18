US has become a lawless bully

THE EDITOR: After bombing boats and killing crews without producing any evidence of wrongdoing and then seizing an oil tanker in what would be called an act of piracy, how can the US, with any moral force, criticise other countries for illegal acts?

The world once looked to the US as a leader in the rule of law. But it has become a lawless bully that other countries are reluctant to trust.

Candidate Donald Trump pledged to fight inflation starting on his first day in office. However, President Trump's his lack of success in this shows up in polling and in recent elections which indicate big losses in next year’s mid-term elections, including the election of a Democratic House of Representatives and maybe a Democratic Senate, which could investigate the president’s many questionable actions.

Trump needs to scramble the electorate. He needs to distract voters from the Jeffrey Epstein affair and the affordability crisis. A few Republicans stood up against him on the Epstein files. Will a few Republicans stop the president from starting a war with Venezuela that he wants for distraction and for the increased powers of a war president?

RICHARD BARSANTI

