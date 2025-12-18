US donates equipment to prison service

Prisons Commissioner Carlos Corraspe receives equipment courtesy the US Embassy. -

THE TT Prison Service received a range of equipment from the United States Embassy for the Canine Unit at the Youth Transformation and Rehabilitation Centre (YTRC) on December 17.

The handover is part of the ongoing collaboration between the two institutions and was revealed by the US embassy in a post on its Facebook page.

The post noted the handover also reinforced the ongoing partnership between the Prison Service and the US Embassy, focused on capacity building, rehabilitation, and public safety.

The equipment provided included a Stihl mist blower with gas can, a Stihl brush cutter with gas can and user harness, an electric pressure washer, flirt poles, Starmark fetch balls, Kong Classic toys in medium and large sizes, and washable dog pads.

A key development during the event was the completion of a purpose-built whelping area at the YTRC Canine Unit, constructed by the Prison Service using materials funded by the US Embassy.

The new facility enables the unit to breed its own dogs, reducing the need to purchase canines from external sources.

Additionally, two vans used for canine transport were refurbished to improve the unit's operational capacity.

The event was attended by Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Corraspe, and Deputy Commissioners Hayden Forde, Curtis Guy and Elvin Scanterbury.

Representing the US Embassy were Chief of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Kelley Whitson, Saleem Boochoon and Nathan Johnson. Debbie Jacob, a long-time supporter of the Prison Service and the Canine Unit, was also present.

In his address, Corraspe emphasised the importance of the relationship between the US Embassy and the Prison Service.

He referred to the Canine Unit as “one of the pockets of excellence” within the Prison Service and acknowledged the US Embassy's significant contribution.

He also reminded officers of their role in national security saying, “You are part of a unit that keeps the TT Prison Service and the wider community safe,” and urged them to continue striving for excellence.

Whitson expressed her office’s commitment to strengthening the partnership between the US Embassy and the Prison Service, with plans for continued collaboration.

Boochoon also commended the high standards of the Canine Unit and expressed confidence in the future of the partnership.

Additionally, a new rehabilitative programme was introduced for residents of the YTRC, where they are being taught canine care and treatment.

The programme aims to provide practical skills that residents can use after their release, aligning with the centre’s rehabilitative mandate.