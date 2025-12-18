Trinidad and Tobago's Aadian Racha named in World Cup Under-19 squad

Aaidan Racha - File photo

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) announced the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 squad for the 2026 ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup, taking place in Namibia and Zimbabwe from January 15 to February 6.

The 15-member squad features several players who impressed during the 2025 regional competitions and international preparatory series, including the recently concluded seven-match Youth One-Day International series against England in Grenada and the seven-match series against Sri Lanka in August and September. Both series were won by the West Indies, 5-2 and 4-3, respectively.

Only one TT player has been named in the squad as bowling all rounder Aadian Racha made the cut. Batting all rounder Brendan Boodoo has been named as one of four reserves.

Top-order batter Joshua Dorne has been named captain, continuing his rise after a standout year across regional competitions and youth internationals, while all-rounder Jonathan van Lange has been appointed vice captain.

Several players have already represented West Indies at youth level, including Dorne and Jewel Andrew, who represented the region at the 2024 edition. Earlier this year, Andrew became the youngest player to represent the senior team in T20Is and also holds the record for ODIs which he claimed last October.

CWI’s high-performance manager Dwain Gill elaborated on the selection process, “This squad is the product of a deliberate and well-structured preparation and selection process. Performances in regional Under-17 and Under-19 competitions were closely monitored, with an emphasis on identifying players with specialist skills and the adaptability required for international cricket.”

In addition to Dorne and Van Lange, the team will rely on the experience of Zachary Carter, Matthew Miller, Jakeem Pollard, Shaquan Belle and Vitel Lawes, who all played starring roles during both home series against Sri Lanka and England.

Micah McKenzie made his List A debut for the West Indies Academy against the Sri Lanka Emerging Men’s team in June and recently received his maiden cap for Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the 2025 CG United Super 50 Cup.

West Indies have been drawn in Group D alongside South Africa, Afghanistan and Tanzania. All group matches will be played at the High-Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia. Ahead of the tournament, they will play warm-up matches against Ireland and Japan in Windhoek.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six phase, followed by the semifinals on February 3 and 4, and the final on February 6 at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

West Indies squad:

Joshua Dorne (captain), Jewel Andrew, Shamar Apple, Shaquan Bell, Zachary Carter, Tanez Francis, R’jai Gittens, Vitel Lawes, Micah McKenzie, Matthew Miller, Isra-el Morton, Jakeem Pollard, Aadian Racha, Kunal Tilokani, Jonathan Van Lange.

Reserves:

Brendan Boodoo, Tyriek Bryan, Earsinho Fontaine, Deshawn James.

Team Management Unit:

Head coach – Rohan Nurse, assistant coach – Jerome Taylor, assistant coach – Nikita Miller, physiotherapist – Kwayne Dalrymple, strength and conditioning coach – Shayne Cooper, team doctor – Dr Dwain Archibald, manager – Clint St Hill.

Match Schedule

Warm Up Games:

West Indies vs Ireland – January 10 –Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

West Indies vs Japan – January 13 – United Ground, Windhoek

Group Stage:

West Indies vs Tanzania – January 15

West Indies vs Afghanistan – January 18

West Indies vs South Africa – January 22