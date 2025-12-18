Some songs don't belong in Christmas

THE EDITOR: What is Christmas? Christmas is a celebration, by Christians, to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, and anything associated with Jesus Christ should be shrouded in good, goodwill, a feeling of pure joy, full hearts, family time, and happiness, which is why for many people it is their favourite time of year.

In TT all those things are mixed in with our own timeless traditions, of which parang and soca parang play a big part.

Now, like anybody else, I love a good soca parang. However, there are quite a few artistes who seem bent on making a mockery of, or totally disregarding, what Christmas is all about, or what it means to Christians; and there are very many Christians in this country.

While I will not name names, I have heard at least three new songs this season that utilise the double entendre that is part and parcel of our culture. Now some may say, "But how do you know they don’t mean exactly what they say?" Or, "Take your mind out of the gutter."

Well, most of us are smart enough, and mature enough, to know exactly what is being said; we are Trinis, after all. Others may say that is part of the culture, but I am quite sure that making a mockery of what is meant to be a holy celebration is not a part of our culture. The type of songs I hear should play no part whatsoever in Christmas music.

Therefore, I humbly implore our artistes, young and not so young: please respect the sacredness of Christmas. It is really getting out of hand. It is debasing our culture, and I cannot believe people would take time to pen something like that, and spend good money to record it.

We are better than that, people; I think we are anyway. Please, let us be better.

LEAH MITCHELL

Piarco