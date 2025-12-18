SHINE 5K to benefit hurricane-stricken children in Jamaica

Representatives from various organistations geared towards improving the lives of children attend the Guardian Group’ SHINE 5K - Photos by Lincoln Holder

THE SHINE 5K and 10K Charity Walk and Run has benefited many local charities over the past ten years. Guardian Group, the title sponsor of the event, has gone a step further this year as a portion of the money raised will help those affected by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica.

The 2025 race on November 29 was the eighth time the event was held since the inaugural race in 2015.

On December 15, over 30 organisations, geared towards improving the lives of children, received funds during a ceremony held at the Guardian Group head office in Westmoorings.

Group head of marketing and communication at Guardian Group, Ayesha Boucaud-Claxton, spoke about the value of the event. "Its continuity is a powerful reminder that Guardian Group's dedication to the communities we serve is not seasonal, nor symbolic, but sustained, deliberate and deeply rooted in who we are," Boucaud-Claxton said. "Over time, SHINE has grown into more than an event. Energised by community participation and shared purpose, it has become a movement of generosity, unity and collective care. This morning we celebrate the impact of that movement."

SHINE 2025 raised over $780,000.

"These funds will help strengthen programmes, expand services and open new doors of opportunity for children who need it most."

Speaking about aiding TT's Caribbean brothers and sisters, Boucaud-Claxton said, "This year, our reach also extends beyond our shores. A portion of the proceeds will support children in Jamaica, as communities continue to recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa – a reminder that we are one Caribbean family, and when one of us hurts, all of us are called to respond."

In October, Hurricane Melissa caused havoc in Jamaica with the western side of the country feeling the brunt of the storm.

Boucaud-Claxton thanked everyone who made the 2025 edition a resounding success.

"We extend heartfelt thanks to those who came out and joined the race, as well as those who simply donated to the cause. Equally important are our corporate partners, whose support helps to strengthen the impact of this cause. To One Caribbean Media, Liberty Business and SM Jaleel, thank you for continuing to walk alongside us."

The charities were encouraged to keep up the yeoman service.

"Through your work, you provide safety, mentorship, education, counselling and hope to children who rely on you most. You transform challenges into opportunities and help shape brighter futures for the next generation."

Autism Support Network, the Dyslexia Association of TT, Playable Caribbean and Just Because Foundation were among the charities to benefit.